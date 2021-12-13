



































































 




   







   















Fashion and Beauty

                        
Filipino fashion designers shine at Miss Universe 2021

                        

                        
Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 12:20pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Filipino fashion designers shine at Miss Universe 2021
From left: Miss USA Elle Smith in Michael Cinco; Miss Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez in Francis Libiran and Miss Honduras Rose Meléndez in Louis Pangilinan
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez may have failed to take home the Miss Universe 2021 crown, but Filipino fashion designers have won the world with their topnotch designs for the universe's most gorgeous queens.



Filipino couturiers have indeed sealed their reputation as the go-to designers of Miss Universe candidates, with these word-class Filipino fashion masterpieces:



Michael Cinco for Miss USA










 



Miss USA Elle Smith looked gorgeous in a green asymmetrical gown with flower-like sleeve by wold-renowned Filipino designer Michael Cinco.



Ezra Santos for Miss South Africa










 



Dubai-based designer Ezra Santos dressed up Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane in a body-hugging white gown with weave details in front.



Garimon Escandor Roferos for Miss Bahamas










 



Miss Universe Bahamas Chantel O'Brian literally sparkled in a gold gown with silver studs by Dubai-based Garimon Escandor Roferos.



Ryan Pacioles for Miss Ukraine










 



Ryan Pacioles is also based in Dubai, and he made a sparkling gold gown with a cape fit for royalty for Miss Ukraine Anna Neplyakh.



Jian Lisala for Miss Kenya



Miss Kenya Roshanara Ebrahim looked marvelous in a green studded gown by Jian Lisala.



Carl Andrada for Miss Mauritius



Miss Mauritius Anne Murielle Ravina also sashayed in green couture on stage, wearing a creation by Los Angeles-based designer Carl Andrada.



Louis Pangilinan for Miss Great Britain










 



Laguna-based fashion designer Louis Pangilinan designed the silver creation worn by Miss Great Britain Emma Collingridge at the preliminary evening gown competition. The gown featured a thigh-high slit and crystal-embellished bodice.



Louis Pangilinan for Miss Honduras










 



Pangilinan designed a gold masterpiece for Miss Honduras Rose Meléndez during the preliminaries.



Louis Pangilinan for Miss Malta










 



Sky blue is the color of choice for Miss Malta's Jade Cini by designer Louis Pangilinan, who created a hand-embroidered gown with beads and sequins.



Francis Libiran for Miss Philippines










 



Of course, Francis Libiran helped our very own Beatrice Luigi Gomez secure a spot in Miss Universe 2021 Top 5, as she wore a sultry red couture during preliminaries, and a gold show-stopping gown during the coronation night.



