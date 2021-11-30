WATCH: ‘Luzviminda’ fashion face masks honor COVID-19 frontliners
MANILA, Philippines — To mark Bonifacio Day, Andres Bonifacio’s 158th birthday today, Philstar.com presents a fashion film featuring face masks that highlight Filipino artistry from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.
Titled “Luzviminda,” the fashion film features fashion face masks created by Philstar.com lifestyle and entertainment editor Deni Bernardo, who is also a fashion and accessories designer, using indigenous fabrics and beadwork from all over the Philippines:
Modeled and shot by Philstar.com multimedia specialist Jazmin Tabuena and edited by Philstar.com multimedia producer Efigenio Toledo IV, “Luzviminda” pays homage to COVID-19 frontliners, the modern-day equivalents of Gat Andres Bonifacio, the father of Philippine Revolution.
