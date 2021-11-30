



































































 




   







   















Fashion and Beauty

                        
WATCH: ‘Luzviminda’ fashion face masks honor COVID-19 frontliners 

                        

                        
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 30, 2021 | 2:38pm
                        

                        


                        
                        

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — To mark Bonifacio Day, Andres Bonifacio’s 158th birthday today, Philstar.com presents a fashion film featuring face masks that highlight Filipino artistry from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.



Titled “Luzviminda,” the fashion film features fashion face masks created by Philstar.com lifestyle and entertainment editor Deni Bernardo, who is also a fashion and accessories designer, using indigenous fabrics and beadwork from all over the Philippines: 







Fashion face mask made from Inabel, Bulacan burda, Cordillera textiles and Igorot resin beadwork from Luzon. Jazmin wears a Terno by Rhett Eala, from Deni Bernardo's private collection.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo













A Tarsier replica hangs by the earloop of this fashion face mask made of Hablon, Piña, Bacolod silk cocoon, Boracay Puka shells, Samar Banig and Cebu guitar replica from Visayas. Jazmin (left) wears a Terno by National Artist for Fashion Ben Farrales, from Deni Bernardo's private collection.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Jazmin Tabuena













Mindanao is aptly represented in this face mask composed of T'Boli embroidery, T'nalak, Bagobo beading and even a miniature Vinta!

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo









Modeled and shot by Philstar.com multimedia specialist Jazmin Tabuena and edited by Philstar.com multimedia producer Efigenio Toledo IV, “Luzviminda” pays homage to COVID-19 frontliners, the modern-day equivalents of Gat Andres Bonifacio, the father of Philippine Revolution.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ANDRES BONIFACIO
                                                      BONIFACIO DAY
                                                      COVID-19 FRONTLINERS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
