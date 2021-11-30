WATCH: ‘Luzviminda’ fashion face masks honor COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — To mark Bonifacio Day, Andres Bonifacio’s 158th birthday today, Philstar.com presents a fashion film featuring face masks that highlight Filipino artistry from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Titled “Luzviminda,” the fashion film features fashion face masks created by Philstar.com lifestyle and entertainment editor Deni Bernardo, who is also a fashion and accessories designer, using indigenous fabrics and beadwork from all over the Philippines:

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Fashion face mask made from Inabel, Bulacan burda, Cordillera textiles and Igorot resin beadwork from Luzon. Jazmin wears a Terno by Rhett Eala, from Deni Bernardo's private collection.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Jazmin Tabuena A Tarsier replica hangs by the earloop of this fashion face mask made of Hablon, Piña, Bacolod silk cocoon, Boracay Puka shells, Samar Banig and Cebu guitar replica from Visayas. Jazmin (left) wears a Terno by National Artist for Fashion Ben Farrales, from Deni Bernardo's private collection.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Mindanao is aptly represented in this face mask composed of T'Boli embroidery, T'nalak, Bagobo beading and even a miniature Vinta!

Modeled and shot by Philstar.com multimedia specialist Jazmin Tabuena and edited by Philstar.com multimedia producer Efigenio Toledo IV, “Luzviminda” pays homage to COVID-19 frontliners, the modern-day equivalents of Gat Andres Bonifacio, the father of Philippine Revolution.