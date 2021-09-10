Kelsey Merritt shines as bridesmaid at Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes' 'fairytale' wedding

MANILA, Philippines — International model Kelsey Merritt was one of the bridesmaids at the recent "fairytale" wedding of her fellow Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes to Juan David Borrero.

In her Instagram account, Kelsey posted photos of the “the most stunning wedding” for her.

“Congrats to @jastookes @juandavidborrero!! Jas it was so special to be one of your bridesmaids! The most stunning fairytale wedding I’ve ever been to this weekend in Ecuador,” Kelsey wrote.

Photos of the wedding became trending online because of its opulence that was compared to a royal union.

"Still can't believe I'm living in a real life fairytale with you. I'm officially Mrs. Borrero," Jasmine wrote on her Instagram account.

According to reports, the wedding gown Made by Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad was inspired by the 1956 wedding gown of American actress Grace Kelly.

Jasmine, however, kept her accessories low with just a simple diamond earrings from Ritani and custom-made shoes from Sarah Flint.