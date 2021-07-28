Mothers know best

Mothercare, a brand loved by parents the world over, is a one-stop-shop for all your baby’s needs. Here, you’ll find baby clothes, nursery furniture, strollers and air purifiers.

With over 50 years of experience, palanggas, Mothercare helps you find something your bundle of joy needs. Check these out:

•Bugaboo strollers. A stroller is always on every parent’s to-buy list when they are preparing to welcome their little one. With so many options on the market, it becomes a challenge to choose one.

Bugaboo Strollers, a product of the Netherlands, has been one of the game changers in the stroller industry since 1999. The Bugaboo Bee5 Stroller is a pram made for the city. This urban stroller is compact, while also being super-comfortable for the child, thanks to its advanced suspension. Its nimble design makes it perfectly at home in the city. The internationally renowned man of all seasons behind Mothercare Philippines Ben Chan recommends these latest strollers for all you mothers and fathers out there.

The Bugaboo Ant Stroller is the lightest, most compact travel stroller yet. Are you going on a big family adventure or staying closer to home? This stroller is full of smart features that will make traveling with children easier and more enjoyable, wherever you go. The stroller is suitable from birth and comes with integrated attachment points for the comfort wheeled board.

Twenty years have passed but Bugaboo is still innovating its strollers. This Dutch brand is now exclusively available at Mothercare Philippines, located at Active Fun BGC, Alabang Town Center, Greenbelt and Shangri-La Plaza.

Bugaboo Bee 5 is compact and guarantees baby's comfort.

•IQAir. Air is probably the most essential and basic element for human survival, but it has to be clean air. With the rapid spread of the coronavirus, breathing clean air is almost a luxury. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, has recognized the virus to be airborne from respiratory fluids, which we all produce when we breathe.

How can we protect ourselves from this invisible enemy? By creating your own “breathing zone,” dahlings, with IQAir. Made in Switzerland, IQAir specializes in medical-grade air-purification products. With over 50 years of experience, they have proved to be the leading choice for air purifiers.

• IQAir Healthpro for the home and office. The IQAir Healthpro 250 Air Purifier has been tested by the Airmid Healthgroup to determine its removal efficiency of influenza A (H1N1). The result? The IQAir Healthpro 250 reduced 99.9 percent of the airborne virus within the first 10 minutes of operation. Take note, palanggas, this product is not only for asthma and allergy sufferers, but can also protect you from airborne viruses (tried and tested). Inside the office, the quality of the air is simply something you cannot control. This product shifts the power back to you to be able to control your personal breathing zone. Its sleek and compact design makes it easy to be carried around wherever you are — on your desk, conference room, anywhere.

This multi-awarded air purifier carries the same filtration technology as the Healthpro line so it can also filter 99.9 percent of particles down to 0.003 microns. Always remember, palanggas, that health is wealth.

Bugaboo Ant is the lighest and most compact stroller yet.

The IQAir Atem Desk Personal Air Purifier lets you take control of your own breathing zone.

Bugaboo Donkey 2 Mono sit-and-stand stroller is suitable from birth to toddler. IQAir Healthpro 250 Air Purifier reduces 99.9 percent of airborne virus.

For more inquiries, join Mothercare’s 2AM Viber Community at www.tinyurl.com/mc2AMclu.