Lovi Poe dazzles

Working from home is no reason to not dress up and accessorize for the day.

Get style inspiration from actress Lovi Poe, Imono Jewelry’s brand ambassador, as she jazzes up her workwear ensemble with low-maintenance pieces like bangles, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and rings.

Imono Jewelry offers durable, non-tarnish, and hypoallergenic pieces, palanggas.

“The newest collection has a variety of designs incorporating gold and rose gold plating, stone and pearl embellishments and chains to suit the tastes of all kinds of women,” says Goldy Tang-Hing, Imono Jewelry general manager.

Just like Imono Jewelry, Lovi Poe, who has been with the brand since 2015, exudes effortless beauty, sophistication, playfulness, and class.

“I chose the designs in this collection based on what I look for in everyday jewelry. It has to be versatile so it can look good in any outfit for any occasion. It has to be elegant with refined details so it highlights the beauty of the person wearing it. It should also help bring out the best qualities in a person — it’s an extension of what’s within. Jewelry is very personal,” Lovi explains. “I always wear Imono to remind myself of my own values so I can always exude inner strength and confidence, even on the most challenging days.”

All Imono pieces are non-tarnish and can be worn underwater or under the sun without any maintenance. Made of 316L stainless steel, the pieces can be sprayed with a small amount of disinfectant without having to worry about fading colors or deterioration.

Go for it, dahlings. Take on each day with renewed confidence rooted from within.

For inquiries, visit www.imonojewelryph.com or follow @imonojewelry on Instagram and Facebook.

Imono Jewelry is available at Alimall, Ayala Center Cebu, Cash & Carry, Festival Mall, Fishermall, Gateway Mall, Glorietta 4, Lucky Chinatown Mall, Robinsons Cebu, Robinsons Ermita, Robinsons Pavia, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Ortigas, SM Baliwag, SM Bicutan, SM Dasma, SM East Ortigas, SM Fairview, SM Iloilo, SM Las Piñas, SM Manila, SM MOA, SM Molino, SM North EDSA, SM Pampanga, SM San Lazaro, SM San Mateo, SM Seaside, SM Sucat, SM Sucat Satellite, Sta. Lucia Mall, Starmall, SM Bay City MOA, SM City Cebu, SM City Iloilo, SM City Legazpi, SM City Megamall, SM Store SM City North EDSA, SM City Olongapo, SM City Pampanga, and SM City Telabastagan.