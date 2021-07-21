







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Lovi Poe dazzles
Lovi Poe, Imono Jewelry brand ambassador
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

                     

                        

                           
Lovi Poe dazzles

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Working from home is no reason to not dress up and accessorize for the day.



Get style inspiration from actress Lovi Poe, Imono Jewelry’s brand ambassador, as she jazzes up her workwear ensemble with low-maintenance pieces like bangles, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and rings.



Imono Jewelry offers durable, non-tarnish, and hypoallergenic pieces, palanggas.



“The newest collection has a variety of designs incorporating gold and rose gold plating, stone and pearl embellishments and chains to suit the tastes of all kinds of women,” says Goldy Tang-Hing, Imono Jewelry general manager.



Just like Imono Jewelry, Lovi Poe, who has been with the brand since 2015, exudes effortless beauty, sophistication, playfulness, and class.



“I chose the designs in this collection based on what I look for in everyday jewelry. It has to be versatile so it can look good in any outfit for any occasion. It has to be elegant with refined details so it highlights the beauty of the person wearing it. It should also help bring out the best qualities in a person — it’s an extension of what’s within. Jewelry is very personal,” Lovi explains. “I always wear Imono to remind myself of my own values so I can always exude inner strength and confidence, even on the most challenging days.”



All Imono pieces are non-tarnish and can be worn underwater or under the sun without any maintenance. Made of 316L stainless steel, the pieces can be sprayed with a small amount of disinfectant without having to worry about fading colors or deterioration.



Go for it, dahlings. Take on each day with renewed confidence rooted from within.



For inquiries, visit www.imonojewelryph.com or follow @imonojewelry on Instagram and Facebook.



Imono Jewelry is available at Alimall, Ayala Center Cebu, Cash & Carry, Festival Mall, Fishermall, Gateway Mall, Glorietta 4, Lucky Chinatown Mall, Robinsons Cebu, Robinsons Ermita, Robinsons Pavia, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Ortigas, SM Baliwag, SM Bicutan, SM Dasma, SM East Ortigas, SM Fairview, SM Iloilo, SM Las Piñas, SM Manila, SM MOA, SM Molino, SM North EDSA, SM Pampanga, SM San Lazaro, SM San Mateo, SM Seaside, SM Sucat, SM Sucat Satellite, Sta. Lucia Mall, Starmall, SM Bay City MOA, SM City Cebu, SM City Iloilo, SM City Legazpi, SM City Megamall, SM Store SM City North EDSA, SM City Olongapo, SM City Pampanga, and SM City Telabastagan.




 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      LOVI POE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Lovi Poe dazzles
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Lovi Poe dazzles


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Working from home is no reason to not dress up and accessorize for the day.

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Step into comfort
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Step into comfort


                              

                                                                  By Lai Reyes |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Clarks’ collection of casual shoes offers the ultimate comfort for your feet. Although fashion is at the core of what...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 From Earth to Universe: Pinay queens reign on Harper's Bazaar Vietnam cover
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
From Earth to Universe: Pinay queens reign on Harper's Bazaar Vietnam cover


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The "Temptation Island" reference may not be familiar for most Vietnamese readers but Filipinos immediately recognized the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Philippines Earth 2021 long gown competition top picks
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Miss Philippines Earth 2021 long gown competition top picks


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Carousel Productions presented its 2021 Miss Philippines Earth long gown competition. Shown virtually, credit is given to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Samantha Bernardo honored in Quezon City, shares beauty secrets
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Samantha Bernardo honored in Quezon City, shares beauty secrets


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
In her recent "Slam Book" interview, shared with Philstar.com some sound beauty tips that could easily be part of everyone's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 From transparent to Balenciaga &lsquo;clogletto&rsquo;: Crocs reinvents iconic silhouette&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
From transparent to Balenciaga ‘clogletto’: Crocs reinvents iconic silhouette 


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Would you be down to wearing clogs with heels? 

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with