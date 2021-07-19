







































































 




   

   









From Earth to Universe: Pinay queens reign on Harper's Bazaar Vietnam cover
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa and Miss World 2013 Megan Young on the 10th anniversary cover of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam.
MANILA, Philippines — The "Temptation Island" reference may not be familiar for most Vietnamese readers but Filipinos immediately recognized the sizzling hot cover of Harpers Bazaar Vietnam featuring Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa and Miss World 2013 Megan Young.



The four Filipina beauty queens were stunners in their fashion cover pictorial for the magazine's 10th anniversary. Wearing identical costumes worn by Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista, Lovi Poe and Solenn Heussaff in the 2011 movie, the four queens posted their surprise in their respective Instagram accounts.



Both Pia and Megan lifted quotes from the movie as part of their captions. The photos were taken by ace fashion lensman BJ Pascual.



"Walang tubig. Walang pagkain. Di magsayaw na lang tayo!" wrote Pia. She added that theirs is a "time warp to 'Temptation Island' version 2021."



 










 



"Careful, careful now. Mahirap i-achieve ang golden tan!" wrote Megan on her caption. She also posted several other photos of them with different concepts.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Megan Young (@meganbata)








 



Kylie, meanwhile, wrote "Did someone say, Queens? (crown emoji) from the powerhouse of Asia, Team #Philippines." Her post also included the Philippine flag.



She added, "Transcending beyond our archipelago, our queens have not just only won the most elusive titles, bringing worldwide prestige and historical honor to our country, but also have become the flagbearers for all of Asia, setting a new standard for beauty queen excellence in the region, and solidifying the Philippines as the newest global powerhouse."



 










 



Angelia wrote in one of her photos of the cover, "What a team!"



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Angelia (@missearth.angelia)








 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Angelia (@missearth.angelia)








 



"Temptation Island" was written by Toto Belano for the 1980 film directed by Joey Gosiengfiao. It tells the story of beauty pageant contestants who got stranded on a desert island.



It starred real-life former beauty queens who dabbled into acting. They were Azenith Briones (Miss Photogenic, Mutya ng Pilipinas 1975), Jennifer Cortez (Binibining Pilipinas-Universe 1978), Bambi Arambulo (Miss Maja Pilipinas 1977) and Dina Bonnevie (1st Runner-up, Miss Magnolia 1979).



A remake was released in 2011 written and directed by Chris Martinez.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

