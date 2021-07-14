From transparent to Balenciaga â€˜cloglettoâ€™: Crocs reinvents iconic silhouetteÂ 

MANILA, Philippines — Would you be down to wearing clogs with heels?

If you're up to the challenge, then the latest collaboration between Balenciaga and Crocs is for you.

For Spring 2022, the fashion powerhouse and the purveyor of comfortable footwear debuted stiletto crocs and knee-high rain boot crocs.

Dubbed "Balenciaga Crocs 2.0,” Crocs' classic clog is added with a few inches in elevation and comes in green and black. The rain boots are knee-high and comes in green, black and gray.

The “clogletto” (stiletto clogs) were reportedly immediately sold out upon landing in Balenciaga’s Philippine stores recently.

Balenciaga and Crocs first collaborated in 2017 with a pair of platform clogs.

Classic translucent clogs

Crocs, Inc., a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, recently revealed its new Translucent Collection featuring a see-through trendy design.

Classic Translucent Clog, a part of the new collection, combined the brand’s iconic classic clog design with translucent uppers. It provides opportunity to show off your socks or simply add Jibbitz charms for more personality.

The clogs’ transparent material allows one to style fresh and cool even in the summer, and to create different vibes every day with the design of one’s socks uncovered.

Available in four colors, including black, white, digital aqua and candy pink, the clogs also have the brand’s trademark Croslite foam for a light and comfortable cushioning. The shoes’ ventilation ports add breathability and help shed water and debris, making them easy to clean and quick to dry.

Along with Translucent Collection, Jibbitz Charm is launched altogether in daisy, rainbow, peach, pineapple and strawberry designs. These charms are all designed in translucent colors, allowing one to personalize their shoes.

The Classic Translucent Clog retails for P2,995 while the Translucent Jibbtiz Charm is P175 each or P695 for a pack of five. These are available via Shop SM and SM branches nationwide (Mall of Asia, Megamall, North Edsa, Pampanga, Cebu, Davao) and Ayala Malls nationwide (Trinoma, Bonifacio High Street, Alabang Town Center), among others.