In photos: Binibining Pilipinas 2021 National Costume top 10 picks

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-four creative ensembles mirroring our country's historic, religious, folkloric and fantastical consciousness paraded before an online audience on Independence Day as Binibining Pilipinas 2021 presented this year's National Costume contest.

From these crop will be chosen the Top 10 national costumes through a public voting that started thereafter. And after a further online poll on June 27, the Best National Costume will be revealed on the grand coronation night.

Our top 10 picks, in random order, are:

Masbate's Hannah Arnold donning a beautifully-cut terno, inspired by the Bulaklakan Festival. Louis Pangilinan's floral-decked creation brought to the fore the elegance of our women's national attire and the pulchritude of the Pinay maiden.

Quezon Province's Patricia Denise Babista is the muse of the Pahiyas Festival. In contrast to the quaint towns of her province, the multi-colored "kiping" (rice flakes) that creates the kaleidoscope in this harvest festival is captured in her costume.

Eastern Samar's Gabrielle Basiano pays homage to the calesa. Ken Patino's gilded creation, woven from the mats of Borongan, enlivens the enduring cottage industry of the entire province. Gabbi's "golden calesa" ensemble is reminiscent of the "tuk-tuk" costume worn by Thailand in the Miss Universe competition some years ago.

Cagayan de Oro's Cinderella Faye Obenita chronicles the "Brijesa del Oro" folklore. The golden scales that make up her skirt tells of the many tales surrounding the origins of her hometown.

Balagtas, Bulacan's Kimberly Tiquestiques is a radiant sagala in Marvin Garcia's "bamboo and blooms" carosa-inspired ensemble. It is believed the Santacruzan tradition started in this town in 1865.

Pampanga's Czarina Guiao is a dazzling sight in an architectural piece made of "dase" (mat) and rice grains. The structural creation looks sturdy and stately, despite the softness of the materials from which it was created from.

Albay's Jashmin Dimaculangan is a resplendent "Daragang Magayon" in this ensemble inspired from the active state of the Mayon Volcano. The fiery and explosive nature of Mayon is well-captured in the components of the costume.

Zamboanga's Bellatrix Tan is a tribal warrior princess from the Suban-on folklore. Known for their full moon worship, the tribe's war-time apparel is intricately assembled in this fabulous get up.

San Fernando, Pampanga's Arianne Desiree Viardo wears a splendid parol-inspired terno. The costume showcases San Fernando's thriving enterprise that earned it the epithet "Christmas Village."

Cavite's Samantha Panlilio captures her province's historic vibe in a Kevin Bartalaba creation. Her 'wings of freedom' ensemble pays homage to Cavite's thirteen martyr/patriots, as well as to her great aunt, the late Myrna Panlilio, the first Filipina to have worn the Binibining Pilipinas crown in 1964.

Honorable mentions go to:

Batangas' Maureen Montagne and her costume's depiction of Calatagan and the economic status of her province

and her costume's depiction of Calatagan and the economic status of her province Bocaue, Bulacan's Vianca Louise Marcelo's sarimanok creation by Paolo Blanco using Bulacan's 'kadinete' weaving technique

sarimanok creation by Paolo Blanco using Bulacan's 'kadinete' weaving technique Manila's Patricia Garcia and her homage to Santo Nino de Tondo, the second oldest venerated image in the country

and her homage to Santo Nino de Tondo, the second oldest venerated image in the country Davao del Sur's Justine Felizarta with her loom-woven terno inspired by the colors of the vinta

with her loom-woven terno inspired by the colors of the vinta Angeles, Pampanga's Ma. Francesca Taruc with her lantern-inspired terno from the "La Luz de la Paz" festival of her city.

Catch the Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night on July 11. The ceremonies will be beamed live from the Araneta Coliseum through the A2Z Channel 11 network and the Binibining Pilipinas YouTube channel. — Video from Binibining Pilipinas via YouTube