







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  

                     

                        

                           
In photos: Binibining Pilipinas 2021 National Costume top 10 picks

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2021 - 1:36pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-four creative ensembles mirroring our country's historic, religious, folkloric and fantastical consciousness paraded before an online audience on Independence Day as Binibining Pilipinas 2021 presented this year's National Costume contest.



From these crop will be chosen the Top 10 national costumes through a public voting that started thereafter. And after a further online poll on June 27, the Best National Costume will be revealed on the grand coronation night.



Our top 10 picks, in random order, are:



    
	
  • Masbate's Hannah Arnold donning a beautifully-cut terno, inspired by the Bulaklakan Festival. Louis Pangilinan's floral-decked creation brought to the fore the elegance of our women's national attire and the pulchritude of the Pinay maiden. 
    • 




 










 



    
	
  • Quezon Province's Patricia Denise Babista is the muse of the Pahiyas Festival. In contrast to the quaint towns of her province, the multi-colored "kiping" (rice flakes) that creates the kaleidoscope in this harvest festival is captured in her costume.
    • 




 






 



    
	
  • Eastern Samar's Gabrielle Basiano pays homage to the calesa. Ken Patino's gilded creation, woven from the mats of Borongan, enlivens the enduring cottage industry of the entire province. Gabbi's "golden calesa" ensemble is reminiscent of the "tuk-tuk" costume worn by Thailand in the Miss Universe competition some years ago.
    • 




 










 



    
	
  • Cagayan de Oro's Cinderella Faye Obenita chronicles the "Brijesa del Oro" folklore. The golden scales that make up her skirt tells of the many tales surrounding the origins of her hometown.
    • 




 










 



    
	
  • Balagtas, Bulacan's Kimberly Tiquestiques is a radiant sagala in Marvin Garcia's "bamboo and blooms" carosa-inspired ensemble. It is believed the Santacruzan tradition started in this town in 1865.
    • 




 










 



    
	
  • Pampanga's Czarina Guiao is a dazzling sight in an architectural piece made of "dase" (mat) and rice grains. The structural creation looks sturdy and stately, despite the softness of the materials from which it was created from.
    • 




 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Czarina Guiao (@cxarguiao)








 



    
	
  • Albay's Jashmin Dimaculangan is a resplendent "Daragang Magayon" in this ensemble inspired from the active state of the Mayon Volcano. The fiery and explosive nature of Mayon is well-captured in the components of the costume.
    • 




 










 



Zamboanga's Bellatrix Tan is a tribal warrior princess from the Suban-on folklore. Known for their full moon worship, the tribe's war-time apparel is intricately assembled in this fabulous get up.



 










 



San Fernando, Pampanga's Arianne Desiree Viardo wears a splendid parol-inspired terno. The costume showcases San Fernando's thriving enterprise that earned it the epithet "Christmas Village."



 










Cavite's Samantha Panlilio captures her province's historic vibe in a Kevin Bartalaba creation. Her 'wings of freedom' ensemble pays homage to Cavite's thirteen martyr/patriots, as well as to her great aunt, the late Myrna Panlilio, the first Filipina to have worn the Binibining Pilipinas crown in 1964.










 



Honorable mentions go to:



    
	
  • Batangas' Maureen Montagne and her costume's depiction of Calatagan and the economic status of her province
    • 
	
  • Bocaue, Bulacan's Vianca Louise Marcelo's sarimanok creation by Paolo Blanco using Bulacan's 'kadinete' weaving technique
    • 
	
  • Manila's Patricia Garcia and her homage to Santo Nino de Tondo, the second oldest venerated image in the country
    • 
	
  • Davao del Sur's Justine Felizarta with her loom-woven terno inspired by the colors of the vinta
    • 
	
  • Angeles, Pampanga's Ma. Francesca Taruc with her lantern-inspired terno from the "La Luz de la Paz" festival of her city.
    • 




Catch the Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night on July 11. The ceremonies will be beamed live from the Araneta Coliseum through the A2Z Channel 11 network and the Binibining Pilipinas YouTube channel. — Video from Binibining Pilipinas via YouTube


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BINIBINING PILIPINAS
                                                      NATIONAL COSTUME
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Catriona Gray shares success formula, reacts to alleged &lsquo;copycats&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Catriona Gray shares success formula, reacts to alleged ‘copycats’


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
In a recent virtual press conference for her single “R.Y.F,” Catriona shared her thoughts on what Internet users...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The new trend in perfumery: Personalize & create your own scent
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
The new trend in perfumery: Personalize & create your own scent


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
As in love, any perfume fan is on a constant search for “the one” a signature scent that can define your olfactory...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paulo Bautista & Danielle Osme&ntilde;a: I Do, I Zoom!
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Paulo Bautista & Danielle Osmeña: I Do, I Zoom!


                              

                                                                  By Frannie Jacinto |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Danielle Osmeña and her seamstress made a total of 17 dresses  for her mom and mother-in-law, three sisters, bridesmaids...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A safe and fair gaming experience for guests
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
A safe and fair gaming experience for guests


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Going above and beyond guests’ expectations when it comes to safeguarding the welfare and well-being of its gaming patrons,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Balik Kapamilya, yes!': Korina Sanchez flexes beach body as her show returns to ABS-CBN
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
'Balik Kapamilya, yes!': Korina Sanchez flexes beach body as her show returns to ABS-CBN


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
TV host Korina Sanchez flexed her beach body on social media as she thanked her followers for cheering for her. 


                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5 ways you can be more sustainable in your fashion choices
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
5 ways you can be more sustainable in your fashion choices


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
In a recent webinar by Philstar.com and Levi’s, fashion experts and environmental advocates stir the discussion on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with