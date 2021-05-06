Itâ€™s time to join the Hada Labo skincare movement

THE BUDGETARIAN
It's time to join the Hada Labo skincare movement
Hada Labo is a Japanese skincare brand that provides the skin with intense hydration by harnessing the water-binding power of Super Hyaluronic Acid, a substance naturally occurring in the human body.

It’s time to join the Hada Labo skincare movement

(Philstar.com) - May 6, 2021 - 4:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — For over 13 consecutive years, Hada Labo Gokujyun Hydrating Lotion has maintained its crown as the No. 1 facial lotion in Japan, making it a go-to for skincare lovers.

With four kinds of Hyaluronic Acid, this lotion is a thin, ultra-lightweight liquid that sinks into your skin to deeply moisturize, leaving it plump and dewy—the Japanese beauty ideal known as "mochi skin."

Hada Labo Hydrating lotion, face wash, and moisturizer are formulated without any of the unnecessary alcohol, mineral oil, colorants and fragrance making it perfect for all skin types, even for the most sensitive!

Hada Labo is a Japanese skincare brand that provides the skin with intense hydration by harnessing the water-binding power of super hyaluronic acid, a substance naturally occurring in the human body.

It’s time to join the Hada Labo skincare movement

The Hada Labo White or Gokujyun range is comprised of hydrating skincare products that includes the best-selling Hydrating Lotion.

It also has three face washes for different skin types. The Hydrating Face Wash is fragrance-free and gentle that leaves skin comfortably hydrated and refreshed. The Hydra and Whitening Face Wash has Brown Algae Extract and Resveratrol to help brighten skin while the Deep Clean & Pore Refining Face Wash has Japanese Green Tea extract that helps control and remove excess oil and Bentonite Clay to absorb dirt and impurities from pores.

The brand also includes the Hydrating Light Cream which has Aloe Vera and other moisturizing natural botanicals for deep nourishment. The Aqua Oil Volume Matrix technology in this cream helps prevent moisture loss and boosts skin hydration. Meanwhile, the Hydrating Water Gel is an ultralight gel with a watery feel and includes Ceramides to protect and nourish your skin barrier.

Watch the Hada Labo Movement to achieve that soft, hydrated skin in Facebook here

 

To find out more about the Hada Labo White range and what wonders it can do for your skin, you may visit Hada Labo Philippines’ social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

It&rsquo;s time to join the Hada Labo skincare movement
It’s time to join the Hada Labo skincare movement
