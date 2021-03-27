THE BUDGETARIAN
Filipino-made Miss Japan garb wins Best in National Costume at Miss Grand International 2020
Miss Grand International Japan Ruri Saji
Don Cristobal via Instagram

Filipino-made Miss Japan garb wins Best in National Costume at Miss Grand International 2020

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 27, 2021 - 9:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino-made national costume of Miss Japan Ruri Saji won the Best in National Costume award at the 63rd Miss Grand International pageant alongside with the costumes of Misses Thailand and Guatemala.

The costume, which was designed by Filipino designer Don Cristobal, was inspired by the Kokeshu Doll, which has been originally crafted in "The Land of the Rising Sun" for more than 150 years.

In his Facebook account, Don said that the traditional handmade wooden doll is distinguished by a single trunk and head, with its face and clothing painted. The tradition has been preserved through tough times as a toy for children.

“From its highly regarded historical origins and cultural association, this minimalist wooden doll turning to a well-structured ANIME ROBOT ensemble showcases Japan’s technological advancements leading the world in the field of robotics since 19th century,” Don said. 

 

 

“May it be from a traditional wooden doll toy to the most complex mechanical creation, surely this will be one of Japan’s best treasure to share,” he added. 

Philippine representative Samantha Bernardo, who wore a Philippine Eagle-inspired attire in gold, failed to win the award but was included in the top 20 alongside Miss Japan.

