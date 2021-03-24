THE BUDGETARIAN
Have cup, will travel
Patrick Pesengco, managing director of Novateur Coffee Concepts
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - March 24, 2021 - 12:00am

Let’s travel the world through coffee, palanggas. With just a sip of Nespresso’s World Explorations’ Lungo line, anyone can experience the rich coffee cultures and preferences in some of the world’s most vibrant cities.

Buenos Aires Lungo is a blend of gently roasted Colombian Arabica with Ugandan Robusta to deliver distinct cereal and sweet popcorn notes. The Cape Town Envivo Lungo, a blend of Indian Arabica and Robusta, is full-bodied, with a punchy bitter note and woodsy aroma.

Buenos Aires Lungo

Shanghai Lungo is crafted from Kenyan, Chinese and Indonesian Arabicas, resulting in a distinctive, light roast blend that will please the palate with its berry notes and fine acidity.  It’s complex, floral, with a hint of acidity.

Tokyo Vivalto Lungo captures the essence of rich coffee balanced with elegant aromas with refined Ethiopian and Mexican Arabicas, while Stockholm’s Fortissio Lungo recreates the aromatic profile of Swedish coffee by coupling monsooned Malabar with Colombian Arabica for an intense, sweet cup with a hint of bitterness.

Vienna Linizio Lungo boasts a balanced and pleasant Viennese taste by pairing sweet Brazilian and Colombian Arabicas lightly roasted to enhance the malty and aromatic notes.

Nespresso World Explorations is available in all Nespresso retail stores and online at www.nespresso.ph.

Cape Town Envivo Lungo
Shanghai Lungo
Vienna Linizio Lungo
Tokyo Vivalto Lungo
Stockholm Fortissio Lungo

