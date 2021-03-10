Eat, Drink - be cautious - and merry!

The trés popular The Palace Manila, a popular nightlife destination in Taguig, reopens.

Adapting to the new normal, The Island at The Palace Manila transformed into one of the biggest outdoor restaurants in the metro.

Now called The Island Outdoor Bistro, the newest dining destination boasts a menu with all the crowd favorites such as the Wagyu Burger, BBQ Chicken Salad, Truffle and Honey Pizza, Yes Please’s Garlic Steak Rice, Tamarind Glazed Salmon, and more.

The classic cocktail favorites are still available, but in moderation in line with the IATF guidelines. Patrons can expect a light and fun atmosphere at the new and improved restaurant. Enjoy dining with your loved ones and close friends in the one-of-a-kind biggest and fully covered outdoor establishments in Manille, palanggas, while basking in the colorful ambience.

“While we aim to create a vibrant environment for our patrons, their safety will always be our top priority,” said JM Rodriguez, one of the men behind The Island Outdoor Bistro. “In line with this, we will be implementing new health and safety measures to ensure our guests’ protection while inside the premises.”

The Island Outdoor Bistro will be open on Mondays to Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 12 midnight. Please note, dahlings, they are operating at a limited capacity in compliance with IATF and Taguig Safe City Guidelines. It is recommended that you make your reservation, as walk-ins will only be entertained based on allowed capacity.

The club can’t wait to welcome all of us.

For reservations, call 0917-689-8888.