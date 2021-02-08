‘Immaculate gown’ conceived to honor 500 years of Christianity in Philippines

THE BUDGETARIAN
âImmaculate gownâ conceived to honor 500 years of Christianity in Philippines
The gown designed by Mak Tumang for Jamie Rivera for the music video of “We Give Our Yes," the official mission song of 500 Years of Christianity.
Mak Tumang via Instagram

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 8, 2021 - 12:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — The predominantly Catholic Philippines is prepared to usher in half a millennium of Christianity in the country — in style.

Singer Jamie Rivera, who performed the official mission song of the commemoration, was clad in a so-called “immaculate gown” crafted by bridal and evening gown designer Mak Tumang.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mak Tumang (@maktumang)

 

“My passion allows me to create pieces that give honor to our Creator - for the talent that He bestowed upon me,” Mak posted along with photos of the garment.

“Thus, it has become my mission to offer my time and talent to commit to endeavors that honor Him. Indeed a blessing to be part of this. Inspired by the logo of 500 years of Christianity, I made this immaculate gown with tones of cerulean for Ms. Jamie Rivera for the music video of We Give our Yes, the official mission song of #500YOC.”

Among the gown’s features are a dove symbol, representing the Holy Spirit, and the name of "Jesus" printed in Baybayin.

Jamie wore the outfit for the music video of “We Give Our Yes,” set to be released at 5:00 p.m. Monday.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jamie (@jamierivera8295)

 

The official theme of 500 Years of Christianity is "Gifted to Give."

