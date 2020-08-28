Face masks go green with eco-themed collection for plant lovers

MANILA, Philippines — The genius behind Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s signature Mayon Volcano-inspired dress literally turned over a new leaf by harvesting inspiration from another aspect of nature — plants.

This time, bridal and evening gown designer Mak Tumang fashioned what he describes as the “couture mask for the certified plantitos and plantitas.”

“Sprouted from Mak Tumang Atelier and its undying love for details and grace, we are elated to introduce the VERDE masks. These masks show a clear image of Filipinos - hopeful, vibrant, and perpetually thriving in the middle of a cataclysm,” the Pampanga-based designer announced the new face mask collection on social media.

Eco-themed Verde boxes retail for P2,000 and come with a set of four masks: three varying microphotographs of leaf prints and one leaf-weave print.

Each three-ply mask is said to be breathable, washable and comfortable, available in seven different sizes.

Features include a nose wire and a cup structure that can hold a PM 2.5 filter.

The face mask collection is available for viewing and purchase on Tumang's atelier official website.