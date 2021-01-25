Thai stars don Gucci's new Doraemon collection

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of the cat robot from the 22nd century can now carry or wear him around town as fashion giant Gucci and the famous Japanese anime character Doraemon have collaborated to create a fashion line.

The DoraemonxGucci line combines luxury and street or casual fashion.

"In a true manga-inspired fashion, Doraemon joins Gucci for the Epilogue collection," read the description on Gucci.com.

Ladies can wear the wool knit sweater with washed out pants. Accentuate it with either the round-shaped shoulder bag or tote bag and don the white sneaks with Doraemon's face on it.

For men, take inspiration from top Thai stars. The GG zip-up jacket, GG pants and belt bags looked good over Doraemon T-shirts on "I'm Tee, Me Too" stars Tawan and Newwiee; "TharnType The Series" star Gulf Kanawut and lakorn star James Jirayu.

The new collection, unfortunately, will not be available in the Philippines and only available on select flagship stores that are directly operated by the Italian fashion house's headquarters.