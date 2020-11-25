THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
These watercolor paintings lift the spirit
“The Morning After.”
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by Mac center
These watercolor paintings lift the spirit
MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - November 25, 2020 - 12:00am

Over 100 talented artists showed off their watercolor paintings at the recent “Kulay Sa Tubig” invitational competition and exhibition held at SM Megamall Mega Fashion Hall, Mandaluyong City.

“A joint project of Gallery Genesis and SM Megamall, this is the competition’s 32nd year in which only the most highly talented and skilled watercolorists are invited to participate with a mandatory pre-screening requirement,” explained SM’s brilliant SVP for marketing communications group Millie Dizon, dahlings.

The artists competed for the Hall of Fame and Top Five Water Colorists awards. Winners each received a trophy, a certificate and a cash prize.

SM SVP for marketing Millie Dizon with Gallery Genesis owner Chichi Salas and daughter Patrice

The Top Five Watercolorists were Carlo Caacbay for his work “Utopia, We Dream as One,” Jarsen Lacson for “Spiderman,” Julian Eymard Paquiligan for “Sweet Predictions,” Ronnie Pascua for “Force,” and Richard Romeo for “A National Treasure.”

The Hall of Fame award went to Virgilio Pomida, Jr. for his masterpiece “The Morning After.” As in previous years, the Hall of Fame award goes to an artist who has won at least three times throughout the years.

Judges were Metropolitan Museum Manila president Tina Colayco, former NCCA chairman Felipe de Leon, Jr., SM’s Millie Dizon, Ayala Museum senior curator Kenneth Esguerra, Vargas Museum senior curator Patrick Flores, art critic and art writer Cid Reyes, and Filipino Heritage president Armita Rufino. Now, that’s what I call namedropping, palanggas.

Gallery Genesis president Ernesto Salas

Gallery Genesis established the “Kulay Sa Tubig” invitational watercolor competition and exhibition” in 1983. At that time, the gallery felt that watercolors were under-appreciated as a medium of visual arts, when, in fact, it requires more discipline and precision from the artist than any other medium. It is the most difficult medium to handle, control and master.

Since then, it has become one of the better-known and highly sought-after art competitions among artists and various artists’ groups in the country.

In keeping with the times, the competition aims to raise funds for the benefit of the amazing frontliners of the UP Philippine General Hospital. Seventy-five percent of the gross profits from sales will be donated to UP-PGH for the protection of the general public.

“Kulay Sining” Hall of Fame awardee Virgilio Pomida with his winning artwork

The competition is one of the many exciting cultural events of SM Megamall, dahlings.

Carlo Caacbay
“Utopia: We Dream As One”
Julian Paquiligan with his artwork “Sweet Predictions”
Rhoda Salas with watercolorist Margarita Lim
“Abanico ng Tagumpay” by Lita Posadas Madrid
“A National Treasure” by Richard Romeo
“Spiderman” by Jarsen Arsenio Lacson
“Force” by Ronnel Pascua

 

PAINTING WATERCOLOR
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
14 hours ago
Paolo Ballesteros recreates 'Suman,' designs new costume for Binibining Pilipinas bet
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
Kapuso host Paolo Ballesteros designed the national costume for a Binibining Pilipinas 2020 candidate. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
16 hours ago
Heart Evangelista is only Filipino in Forbes France's list
By Ratziel San Juan | 16 hours ago
Actress and socialite Heart Evangelista landed on Forbes France’s list of “top 10 luxury influencers” —...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
4 days ago
All set to reset: Beauty inventions from Korea and beyond
By Kata Dayanghirang | 4 days ago
Prep your holiday look with these beauty tips and new launches that aim to address one's skin and wellbeing concerns...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
7 days ago
Lush helms cruelty-free beauty
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 7 days ago
Every year since 2012, British cruelty-free cosmetic company Lush has awarded its Lush Prize, a global fund totaling 250,000...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
7 days ago
There’s no stopping Christmas at Marriott Hotels
By Maurice Arcache | 7 days ago
There’s no stopping Christmas even during these challenging times. This year’s celebration may be a little different,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
7 days ago
KC Concepcion writes poem, designs jewelry for Cagayan typhoon victims
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 days ago
It can be recalled that KC's 26-piece debut jewelry collection sold out instantly back in 2018.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with