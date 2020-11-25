These watercolor paintings lift the spirit

Over 100 talented artists showed off their watercolor paintings at the recent “Kulay Sa Tubig” invitational competition and exhibition held at SM Megamall Mega Fashion Hall, Mandaluyong City.

“A joint project of Gallery Genesis and SM Megamall, this is the competition’s 32nd year in which only the most highly talented and skilled watercolorists are invited to participate with a mandatory pre-screening requirement,” explained SM’s brilliant SVP for marketing communications group Millie Dizon, dahlings.

The artists competed for the Hall of Fame and Top Five Water Colorists awards. Winners each received a trophy, a certificate and a cash prize.

SM SVP for marketing Millie Dizon with Gallery Genesis owner Chichi Salas and daughter Patrice

The Top Five Watercolorists were Carlo Caacbay for his work “Utopia, We Dream as One,” Jarsen Lacson for “Spiderman,” Julian Eymard Paquiligan for “Sweet Predictions,” Ronnie Pascua for “Force,” and Richard Romeo for “A National Treasure.”

The Hall of Fame award went to Virgilio Pomida, Jr. for his masterpiece “The Morning After.” As in previous years, the Hall of Fame award goes to an artist who has won at least three times throughout the years.

Judges were Metropolitan Museum Manila president Tina Colayco, former NCCA chairman Felipe de Leon, Jr., SM’s Millie Dizon, Ayala Museum senior curator Kenneth Esguerra, Vargas Museum senior curator Patrick Flores, art critic and art writer Cid Reyes, and Filipino Heritage president Armita Rufino. Now, that’s what I call namedropping, palanggas.

Gallery Genesis president Ernesto Salas

Gallery Genesis established the “Kulay Sa Tubig” invitational watercolor competition and exhibition” in 1983. At that time, the gallery felt that watercolors were under-appreciated as a medium of visual arts, when, in fact, it requires more discipline and precision from the artist than any other medium. It is the most difficult medium to handle, control and master.

Since then, it has become one of the better-known and highly sought-after art competitions among artists and various artists’ groups in the country.

In keeping with the times, the competition aims to raise funds for the benefit of the amazing frontliners of the UP Philippine General Hospital. Seventy-five percent of the gross profits from sales will be donated to UP-PGH for the protection of the general public.

“Kulay Sining” Hall of Fame awardee Virgilio Pomida with his winning artwork

The competition is one of the many exciting cultural events of SM Megamall, dahlings.

Carlo Caacbay

“Utopia: We Dream As One”

Julian Paquiligan with his artwork “Sweet Predictions”

Rhoda Salas with watercolorist Margarita Lim

“Abanico ng Tagumpay” by Lita Posadas Madrid

“A National Treasure” by Richard Romeo

“Spiderman” by Jarsen Arsenio Lacson