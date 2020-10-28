THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Liz Uy announces engagement in her own style
Celebrity stylist Liz Uy
Liz Uy via Instagram
Liz Uy announces engagement in her own style
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 1:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity stylist Liz Uy on Tuesday evening revealed her engagement to partner Raymond Racaza.

Like the trendsetter she’s known as, Liz broke the mold from the usual engagement reveals flaunting rings or the couples bearing these.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In all lifetimes, always a yes ????

A post shared by Liz Uy (@lizzzuy) on

 

Instead, she posted a lowkey solo photo of herself in an oversized polka-dotted suit with a diamond ring on her finger — a detail easily missed if not for the caption.

“In all lifetimes, always a yes,” Liz wrote.

The former fashion editor has since been congratulated by celebrity friends, including Iza Calzado, Anne Curtis, Isabelle Daza, Alex Gonzaga, Raymond Gutierrez, Luis Manzano, Mariel Padilla, BJ Pascual and Georgina Wilson.

LIZ UY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
7 days ago
Miss Universe Philippines explains design behind crown for 2020 pageant
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 days ago
The pageant organization provided insight into the individual elements of the "Filipina" Crown’s design, which collectively...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
8 days ago
Beauty and the boost: Kathryn Bernardo, Kim Chiu give tips to strengthen immunity
8 days ago
Led by brand ambassador Kathryn Bernardo, the dance challenge is a short and easy dance routine meant to remind everyone to...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Exclusive
8 days ago
How to be hotter as you age: Geneva Cruz shares anti-aging secrets
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
In life, in general, Geneva chooses happiness instead of looking for something she doesn’t have.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
16 days ago
Levi’s launches cute and reusable Hello Kitty face masks in Fall 2020 collection
16 days ago
Fall 2020 marks Sanrio’s 60th Anniversary, and Levi’s® and Hello Kitty® will be celebrating. They teamed...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
18 days ago
WATCH: Women of different sizes star in virtual underwear show
18 days ago
“In this time when you feel the least, we believe you are shaped for more."
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Sponsored
19 days ago
LIST: Self-care indulgences are just a click away on BeautyScout.com
19 days ago
Now more than ever, a sound body and mind can help us through these trying times and be a positive force to those around...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with