Liz Uy announces engagement in her own style

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity stylist Liz Uy on Tuesday evening revealed her engagement to partner Raymond Racaza.

Like the trendsetter she’s known as, Liz broke the mold from the usual engagement reveals flaunting rings or the couples bearing these.

Instead, she posted a lowkey solo photo of herself in an oversized polka-dotted suit with a diamond ring on her finger — a detail easily missed if not for the caption.

“In all lifetimes, always a yes,” Liz wrote.

The former fashion editor has since been congratulated by celebrity friends, including Iza Calzado, Anne Curtis, Isabelle Daza, Alex Gonzaga, Raymond Gutierrez, Luis Manzano, Mariel Padilla, BJ Pascual and Georgina Wilson.