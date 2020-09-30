And the beat goes on for Dr. William Chua with crucible-finale show

It is but fitting how during these pandemic times, when many aspects of our lives have to be side-lined and locked-down, two galleries in Manila — Crucible Gallery and Finale Art File — are adjusting to the new abnormal and experimenting with different ways to mount exhibits by unveiling “Puso,” featuring the works of Dr. William Chua, known for sculptures of the four-chambered dynamo that powers our very being.

“Did you know that the heart is a generator?” the artist-cardiologist said in a prior interview. “A power source, if you will. Kaya tayo may heartbeat. It produces a lifetime supply of impulses.”

Dr. Chua’s massive sculpture, also titled “Puso” (black iron pipe in red urethane finish on black granite base), is installed in front of the Medical Arts Building at the Philippine Heart Center.

“Tres Marias”

Thus, for Crucible and Finale, not only must the show go on, the heart of art has to be kept beating.

“Puso” — curated by Nilo Ilarde — is on view at Finale Art File, 2241 Chino Roces Ave, Makati, until Oct. 10. Dr. Chua’s artworks fill the expansive warehouse of the gallery with an array of mediums, such as sculptures, paintings, prints and tapestries. Finale’s ample space and social-distancing measures allow viewers to appreciate art and immerse themselves in the artworks while feeling safe, ushering in a new way of viewing that makes gallery visits more intimate, a more personal encounter.

For its part, Crucible live-streamed the opening exhibit on Facebook, and is currently offering a video walkthrough of the show that viewers can enjoy in the comfort of their own homes. The gallery has plans to integrate new media more into their programs going forward. Crucible is also organizing a panel discussion on Sept. 30 to delve deep into the working methods of the artist-cardiologist.

Dr. Chua explained, “I want to represent in sculpture the wonderful phenomena that happens in the human heart — hindi basta-basta na lang nagkaroon ng puso. This is something that would convert even non-believers. Art is my way of glorifying God.”

“My Cup Runneth Over,” hand-tufted wool tapestry

“Hug”

“Embrace” by Dr. William Chua

“Mitral Valves”

* * *

To view the works online, visit www.facebook.com/cruciblegalleryph. Proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to indigent heart patients.