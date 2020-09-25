World Balance Nxt Gear Collection is designed to protect

MANILA, Philippines — In the new normal, wearing a face mask and face shield has become mandatory to protect us from an unseen enemy – the novel coronavirus.

Stricter rules on wearing protective gear are being implemented especially in public spaces, with most establishments complying with the no face mask, no entry rule, and the varying levels of quarantine procedures being observed to curb the spread of the virus.

World Balance has joined the fight and created a series of protective gear to equip Filipinos as they move forward in these challenging times. The new line of products is meant to be protective and stylish at the same time. Introducing World Balance’s Nxt Gear Collection.

Made to protect

The Nxt Gear Collection consists of face masks, neck gaiters, caps & masks, packable and protective jackets, and hoodie tops.

One of the most notable products in the collection is the Nano Silver 3-Layer Face Mask. Infused with silver nanoparticles polymer, it exhibits excellent antimicrobial efficacy up to 99.9% across a wide spectrum of microorganisms and viruses. The face mask is composed of a three-layer protective system made with fine textile fibers that are fused with Nano Silver Technology which allows higher filtration efficiency and better air-flow for easier breathing.

It is made of lightweight, fast-drying, breathable fabric that's stretchy and form-fitting, but does not constrict the skin. The masks are washable and reusable up to 30 washes without losing their Nano Silver antibacterial properties. Priced at P350 each and comes in three colorways: black, gray, and pink.

The Neck Gaiter is perfect for outdoor rides and errands. It features an inner pocket for replaceable filters and has adjustable toggles on the sides. The gaiter can be worn in different ways and helps prevent virus droplets from reaching the wearer's face. The adjustable areas ensure a custom and secure fit. It is very affordable at P349 with 1 free filter insert and comes in two colors: gray and navy blue.

The Cap & Mask set offers dual protection and has perforations to aid in cooling and sweat dissipation. The cap features a detachable facemask with a pocket for replaceable filters. The mask can be adjusted by the toggles on the ear loops. The set is waterproof and versatile, ideal for outdoor activities, and the hot or rainy climate in the country. Priced at P499 per set with 3 free filter inserts. You can choose from three colorways: black, white, and pink.

World Balance also offers extra carbon filter insert for P120 (1 pack of 10pcs) for continued use of the signature masks and outerwear.

Protective outerwear

World Balance also brings you a series of protective outerwear designed against the elements and intended to help shield the user from exposure to the harmful virus. These jackets are specially made to feature the smart elements of virus protective gear. The main goal is to lessen the wearer’s chances of getting infected during this pandemic.

The Protective Jacket is built to defend with a hood and a matching detachable mask with a pocket for the replaceable filter. There is an adjustable toggle on the neck and adjustable velcro straps on the sleeve openings for a secure fit. This functional outwear features multiple pockets as storage for running errands. The facemask helps prevent virus droplets from reaching the wearers’ faces. The waterproof fabric makes the jacket perfect for the rainy season. Priced at P1,699 with 1 free filter insert and comes in remarkable shades of rust and black.

The Packable Jacket with hood features a built-in mask with a pocket for the replaceable filter. It is also adjustable with toggles on the neck and cord on the bottom hem. There are multiple pockets for storage. The adjustable areas ensure a custom and secure fit. The waterproof and lightweight fabric makes it ideal for use during work or travel and intended for the rainy season as well. The product is packable and can fit easily in a bag for the on-the-go commute. Priced at P1,499 with 1 free filter insert and comes in navy blue and nude colors.

The Hoodie Top features a built-in facemask with a pocket for replaceable filters. The fabric is soft and comfortable, making it a casual and practical approach to daily protective gear. This hoodie top is a great addition to your wardrobe as we adapt to the new normal. It also has front pockets and short sleeves for stress-free wear. It is quite affordable at P899 with 1 free filter insert and comes in olive and black.

The Nxt Gear collection is now available on the World Balance website www.worldbalance.com.ph, Lazada, and Zalora official pages. The limited collection will be coming soon in select World Balance stores nation-wide.