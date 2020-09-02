COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Thereâ€™s a farmersâ€™ produce market at SM Aura Premier
SM COO Steven Tan and Agriculture Secretary William Dar during the Farmers’ Produce MOU signing at SM Aura Premier.
Photos by Alex Van Hagen For power MAC Center
There’s a farmers’ produce market at SM Aura Premier
MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - September 2, 2020 - 12:00am

SM Aura Premier launched the first leg of Farmers’ Produce Market at the Skypark.  It’s a first-of-its-kind joint project of the SM Supermalls with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and Resto PH, an association of restaurant owners, palanggas.

Our farmers are producing a world-class market, together with their families find themselves struggling to get back on their feet and make enough to get by amid the pandemic.

According to Agriculture Secretary William Dar, farmers have their produce, but they are not earning much profit due to lack of buyers because of the pandemic.

Margie Moran checks out the organic sap coconut vinegar from Quezon.

“And so we have come up with solutions that will directly connect farmers to the consuming public, and give shoppers a chance to buy fresh, nutritious items at a lower cost.”

“When the restaurants closed, farmers suffered because we are such a big buying block for their produce,” added Eric Teng, president of Resto PH and Mango Tree Bistro. “We hope this project will do a lot of good for our farmers by bringing their produce to our table.”

Guests had a great time shopping for fresh and organic produce and other local products at low prices. The event also offered a farm-to-table experience to all guests with the help of Resto PH restaurants, which served special menu items using the various produce from the local farmers, no less, dahlings.

Icebergs owner Bambi Young buys salted egg and organic fresh eggs.

As the Farmers’ Produce Market goes on a roadshow around the SM Malls, including The Podium, SM City North EDSA, Megamall, and Southmall, SM shoppers can enjoy fresh and organic produce that will help the farmers.

“This is only the beginning of our initiatives that will support local farmers and small businesses to help boost the country’s economy during this hard time,” said SM Supermalls president Steven Tan.

Thank goodness the Farmers’ Produce Market is part of the government’s “Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita Program,” the flagship market development program of the DA, and aims to support local farmers and restaurants that have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Through this project, they will be able to sell their produce directly to restaurant owners and those who want to be of help to SMEs.

Vegan mushroom bagoong from Balai Kabute.

As always, SM is a mover and changer for better things to come for our farmers and consumers, palanggas.

Check it out at all SM Supermarkets and you go home with bags of healthy organic products.

TV host and author Daphne Osena-Paez and Miss Universe Philippines 2013 Ara Arida shop for kapeng barako at the Skypark of SM Aura Premier.
Brazilian actor Hideo Muraoka takes home a basket of fresh strawberries, lemon and papaya fruits.
Red cabbages are also available at the Farmers’ Produce Market.

 

2 hours ago
