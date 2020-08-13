'Proud retokada here': Angeline Quinto flaunts all cosmetic procedures she underwent so far

MANILA, Philippines — While many celebrities still try to keep their "Salamat, doc!" stories or cosmetic procedures under wraps, Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto is proud that she has undergone medical treatments — and not one or two, but many — to achieve what she looks like right now.

In her Instagram account, Angeline recently posted photos of her, saying that she's not shy to admit that there are parts of her face and body that went under the knife.

"Big deal sa ibang tao ang pagpaparetoke ng ibang artista, hindi naman ho namin itatago kung ano ang ipinaayos namin," she said.

"Never q ikinahiya kung ano ang mga pinagawa q. At hanggang ngaun napakalaking issue sa iba," she added.

The singer clarified that going through such treatments is part of their job as celebrities.

"Parte ho ng trabaho un at kung may pangbayad naman bakit hindi. Kaya nga ho may Dra. Vicky Belo," Angeline said.

"Ikaw naman ang magttrabaho at gagawa ng paraan para makapagparetoke ka e. Hindi naman hihingin o nanakawin ang ipangbabayad. Kesa ho manggaling sa ibang tao ung IPANGBABAYAD mas pangit ho," she added.

In another post, she showed a photo with her favorite cosmetic surgeon, celebrity doctor Vicki Belo.

In another post, Angeline admitted that she has undergone eyelid surgery, arm liposuction, belly liposuction, thermage and breast reduction.

"Proud retokada here," she declared.