State of the nation's fashion: SONA 2020 'new normal' looks nod to modern Filipiniana

MANILA, Philippines — You can take away the red carpet from the State of the Nation Address (SONA) but you can't keep the fashionistas out.
This year's SONA definitely saw limited fanfare and attendees due to the ongoing novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.
Old habits die hard, however, and the traditional “fashion show” associated with the annual event that millions tune into across the country remains with much of the same glamour.
Here’s what attendees brought to President Rodrigo Duterte’s fifth SONA.
Congresswoman Loren Legarda
Antique's lone representative wore a Michael Leyva creation with a "patadyong" mask.
Congresswoman Estrellita "Ging" Suansing
Ikalimang State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte Bilang suporta sa ating mga Filipino...Posted by Rep. Estrellita "Ging" Suansing on Monday, July 27, 2020
Nueva Ecija Rep. Estrellita "Ging" Suansing donned a dress with a whimsical zigzag pattern designed by Ivarluski Aseron, with a JC Buendia brooch as accessory.
"Bilang suporta sa ating mga Filipino Designers dahil ang kanilang hanapbuhay ay naapektuhan din ng COVID 19, tayo po ay ginawan ng pangkasuutang Filipiniana ni Ivarluski Aseron na gawa sa pinagtagpitagping (rinara) na tela," she said in a Facebook post.
"At ang ating brooch pin ay desinyo at gawa ni JC Buendia na may 8 bahagi na nagsasagisag ng 8 sikat ng araw na makikita sa ating watawat. Ang araw ay sagisag ng pag-asa para sa ating lahat sa panahon ng pandemya. Isang patunay na sa bawat araw na ating masisilayan ay pagkakataon upang bumangon."
Congresswoman Evelina Escudero
Sorsogon Rep. Evelina Escudero sported a two-piece ensemble designed by Vania Romoff.
Congresswoman Stella Quimbo
Like many of her colleagues, Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo tops her baro from Vania Romoff and black number from Kaayo Modern Mindanao with her SONA Araw brooch designed by the Philippine Fashion Coalition.
Show of support for local designers Marikina Representative Stella Quimbo is wearing the SONA Araw brooch designed by the Philippine Fashion Coalition in support of the local fashion industry which is suffering a huge loss during the pandemic. Quimbo supported the ARISE bill passed by Congress on third and final reading last June 4. The bill provides for a 1.3 trillion peso economic stimulus plan for the nation, with the aim of promoting business continuity and reviving business, consumer, and worker confidence so that the economy is re-opened safely and ultimately, so that Filipino workers are protected from layoffs. #lovelocal @lab1008 @stellaquimbo
Congresswoman Kristine Singson-Meehan
SONA2020 and 2nd Regular Session 18th Congress #sona2020philippines????????Posted by Kristine Singson Meehan on Monday, July 27, 2020
Ilocos Sur Rep. Kristine Singson-Meehan wore a black outfit with white piping from Kaayo Modern Mindanao.
Congresswoman Vilma Santos-Recto
Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto came in a pina top with butterfly sleeves, adorned by "Araw" brooch by Philippine Fashion Coalition and in support of Gawad Kalinga Bulacan artisans.
Senator Pia Cayetano
Felt so good to walk into my office after working from home for 126 days, counted from my last day in the Senate premises when I sponsored the Bayanahihan to Heal as One Act. Although working from home has been very productive, I missed the bright sunlight in my office, the paintings, the plants, the photos and collections of memorabilia that I collected over the years. And of course the people I work with. ???? Btw, those paintings on the floor are made by inmates in the Tagaytay correctional. I’ll be getting more soon to support local artists. My outfits for the matching mask is designed by the amazing @michaelleyva_ highlighting indigenous fabric by the Mandaya tribe called dagmay embellished with local beadwork. I’m also wearing the brooch of the Philippine Fashion coalition that signifies my support for the local fashion industry.
Cayetano wore a blue Michael Leyva modern Terno, made of indigenous fabric from the Mandaya tribe called "Dagmay."
Senator Risa Hontiveros
Ngayon na magsisimula ulit ang session, babalik tayo sa pagsusulong ng mga batas tulad ng Balik Trabahong Ligtas Law at Expanded Magna Carta for Public Healthworkers' Act! ????? Makakabangon din tayo. These were taken at the opening of the 2nd regular session of the 18th Congress yesterday. Quite disorienting to see the acrylic dividers in the senate hall around but definitely needed to protect ourselves from COVID-19 ????????
Congresswoman Sol Aragones
Maraming Salamat sa ating kaibigan na si Michael Leyva sa ginawa nyang Modern filipiniana para sa kasuotan natin mamya sa SONA. Isa si @michaelleyva_ sa mga mahuhusay na talento ng ating bansa. Maraming Salamat din sa @ Phiippine Fashion Coalition sa ating brooch. Mabuhay ang lahat ng Pinoy designer!???????????? Mabuhay ang talento ng mga Pinoy! #supportlocal
Laguna's 3rd district representative wore a red modern Terno top by Michael Leyva.
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat
Biggie reminding me to wear my mask and to keep physical distancing. I was informed only a few days ago that I was physically attending the SONA so I was happy that I had all these Philippine made items on hand???????? Always proud to be supporting Filipino design @ivaraseron @beavaldesdesign @jewelmer & @tish.ph ???????? #SONA2020 #SupportLocal #LoveLocal
The DOT Secretary wore a blue Terno by Ivarluski Aseron.
