From left: Sen. Pia Cayetano, DOT Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Vice Pres. Leni Robredo watching the SONA from home (top right) and Congresswoman Vilma-Santos Recto.
Pia Cayetano, Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Vilma-Santos Recto via Instagram; House of Representatives via YouTube, screenshot
State of the nation's fashion: SONA 2020 'new normal' looks nod to modern Filipiniana
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2020 - 4:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — You can take away the red carpet from the State of the Nation Address (SONA) but you can't keep the fashionistas out.

This year's SONA definitely saw limited fanfare and attendees due to the ongoing novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Old habits die hard, however, and the traditional “fashion show” associated with the annual event that millions tune into across the country remains with much of the same glamour.

Here’s what attendees brought to President Rodrigo Duterte’s fifth SONA.

Congresswoman Loren Legarda

 

Antique's lone representative wore a Michael Leyva creation with a "patadyong" mask.

Congresswoman Estrellita "Ging" Suansing

 

Ikalimang State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte Bilang suporta sa ating mga Filipino...

Posted by Rep. Estrellita "Ging" Suansing on Monday, July 27, 2020

 

Nueva Ecija Rep. Estrellita "Ging" Suansing donned a dress with a whimsical zigzag pattern designed by Ivarluski Aseron, with a JC Buendia brooch as accessory.

"Bilang suporta sa ating mga Filipino Designers dahil ang kanilang hanapbuhay ay naapektuhan din ng COVID 19, tayo po ay ginawan ng pangkasuutang Filipiniana ni Ivarluski Aseron na gawa sa pinagtagpitagping (rinara) na tela," she said in a Facebook post.

"At ang ating brooch pin ay desinyo at gawa ni JC Buendia na may 8 bahagi na nagsasagisag ng 8 sikat ng araw na makikita sa ating watawat. Ang araw ay sagisag ng pag-asa para sa ating lahat sa panahon ng pandemya. Isang patunay na sa bawat araw na ating masisilayan ay pagkakataon upang bumangon."

Congresswoman Evelina Escudero

Sorsogon Rep. Evelina Escudero sported a two-piece ensemble designed by Vania Romoff.

 

Congresswoman Stella Quimbo

Like many of her colleagues, Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo tops her baro from Vania Romoff and black number from Kaayo Modern Mindanao with her SONA Araw brooch designed by the Philippine Fashion Coalition.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Show of support for local designers Marikina Representative Stella Quimbo is wearing the SONA Araw brooch designed by the Philippine Fashion Coalition in support of the local fashion industry which is suffering a huge loss during the pandemic. Quimbo supported the ARISE bill passed by Congress on third and final reading last June 4. The bill provides for a 1.3 trillion peso economic stimulus plan for the nation, with the aim of promoting business continuity and reviving business, consumer, and worker confidence so that the economy is re-opened safely and ultimately, so that Filipino workers are protected from layoffs. #lovelocal @lab1008 @stellaquimbo

A post shared by salve v. asis (@salveasis) on

 

Congresswoman Kristine Singson-Meehan

 

SONA2020 and 2nd Regular Session 18th Congress #sona2020philippines????????

Posted by Kristine Singson Meehan on Monday, July 27, 2020

 

Ilocos Sur Rep. Kristine Singson-Meehan wore a black outfit with white piping from Kaayo Modern Mindanao.


Congresswoman Vilma Santos-Recto

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In support of the The "ARAW Brooch” project of the Philippine Fashion Coalition and the artisans of GK Bulacan.

A post shared by Vilma Santos-Recto (@rosavilmasantosrecto) on

 

Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto came in a pina top with butterfly sleeves, adorned by "Araw" brooch by Philippine Fashion Coalition and in support of Gawad Kalinga Bulacan artisans.

 

Senator Pia Cayetano

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Felt so good to walk into my office after working from home for 126 days, counted from my last day in the Senate premises when I sponsored the Bayanahihan to Heal as One Act. Although working from home has been very productive, I missed the bright sunlight in my office, the paintings, the plants, the photos and collections of memorabilia that I collected over the years. And of course the people I work with. ???? Btw, those paintings on the floor are made by inmates in the Tagaytay correctional. I’ll be getting more soon to support local artists. My outfits for the matching mask is designed by the amazing @michaelleyva_ highlighting indigenous fabric by the Mandaya tribe called dagmay embellished with local beadwork. I’m also wearing the brooch of the Philippine Fashion coalition that signifies my support for the local fashion industry.

A post shared by Pia Cayetano (@piacayetano) on

 

Cayetano wore a blue Michael Leyva modern Terno, made of indigenous fabric from the Mandaya tribe called "Dagmay."

 

Senator Risa Hontiveros

 

Congresswoman Sol Aragones

 

 

Laguna's 3rd district representative wore a red modern Terno top by Michael Leyva.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat

 

 

The DOT Secretary wore a blue Terno by Ivarluski Aseron.

