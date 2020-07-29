State of the nation's fashion: SONA 2020 'new normal' looks nod to modern Filipiniana

MANILA, Philippines — You can take away the red carpet from the State of the Nation Address (SONA) but you can't keep the fashionistas out.

This year's SONA definitely saw limited fanfare and attendees due to the ongoing novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Old habits die hard, however, and the traditional “fashion show” associated with the annual event that millions tune into across the country remains with much of the same glamour.

Here’s what attendees brought to President Rodrigo Duterte’s fifth SONA.

Congresswoman Loren Legarda

Antique's lone representative wore a Michael Leyva creation with a "patadyong" mask.

Congresswoman Estrellita "Ging" Suansing

Nueva Ecija Rep. Estrellita "Ging" Suansing donned a dress with a whimsical zigzag pattern designed by Ivarluski Aseron, with a JC Buendia brooch as accessory.

"Bilang suporta sa ating mga Filipino Designers dahil ang kanilang hanapbuhay ay naapektuhan din ng COVID 19, tayo po ay ginawan ng pangkasuutang Filipiniana ni Ivarluski Aseron na gawa sa pinagtagpitagping (rinara) na tela," she said in a Facebook post.

"At ang ating brooch pin ay desinyo at gawa ni JC Buendia na may 8 bahagi na nagsasagisag ng 8 sikat ng araw na makikita sa ating watawat. Ang araw ay sagisag ng pag-asa para sa ating lahat sa panahon ng pandemya. Isang patunay na sa bawat araw na ating masisilayan ay pagkakataon upang bumangon."

Congresswoman Evelina Escudero

Sorsogon Rep. Evelina Escudero sported a two-piece ensemble designed by Vania Romoff.

Congresswoman Stella Quimbo

Like many of her colleagues, Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo tops her baro from Vania Romoff and black number from Kaayo Modern Mindanao with her SONA Araw brooch designed by the Philippine Fashion Coalition.



Congresswoman Kristine Singson-Meehan

Ilocos Sur Rep. Kristine Singson-Meehan wore a black outfit with white piping from Kaayo Modern Mindanao.



Congresswoman Vilma Santos-Recto

Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto came in a pina top with butterfly sleeves, adorned by "Araw" brooch by Philippine Fashion Coalition and in support of Gawad Kalinga Bulacan artisans.

Senator Pia Cayetano

Cayetano wore a blue Michael Leyva modern Terno, made of indigenous fabric from the Mandaya tribe called "Dagmay."

Senator Risa Hontiveros

Congresswoman Sol Aragones

Laguna's 3rd district representative wore a red modern Terno top by Michael Leyva.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat

The DOT Secretary wore a blue Terno by Ivarluski Aseron.