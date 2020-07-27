COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
SONA attire of the Makabayan bloc
Ferdinand Gaite, Gabriela Women's Party, Sarah Elago, Eufemia Cullamat via Twitter
SONA 2020 attire sees political refashioning in lieu of red carpet
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 3:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus may have taken away the traditional red carpet along with the on-ground audience and media coverage from President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) this year, but that did not stop some on Monday from making a statement with their style.

Lawmakers and activists alike were not conservative with their attire, instead opting to maximize their calls along with what they wore.

Barong and sash

Kabataan Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago donned a hand-painted sash, dubbed the “SONAgkaiSash,” and face masks by Michael Joselo.

"I will be wearing a hand-painted advocacy sash and face masks for SONA 2020 to demonstrate the united calls and continued commitment of the youth, with and alongside the Filipino people, for safe school reopening, quality education, health, labor, human rights, democracy, and sovereignty,” Elago said in a statement.

 

 

The rest of the Makabayan bloc also wore their calls on their sleeve through hand-painted barongs and sashes.

 

 

Mask ball

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas wore a hand-painted face mask designed by Melody Rodeo.

 

 

Rallyists reimagined masks and face shields as ingenious placards in order to make a stand while still abiding by strict health protocols.

Here’s just some of what the protesters brought at the SONAgKaisa protest at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus.
 



Back to Classic

During the opening of the second regular session of the 18th Congress on Monday, senators are seen in a “class picture” mostly in their usual classic white barongs and dresses.

— Photos by Philstar.com/Deejae Dumlao 

