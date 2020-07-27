SONA 2020 attire sees political refashioning in lieu of red carpet

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus may have taken away the traditional red carpet along with the on-ground audience and media coverage from President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) this year, but that did not stop some on Monday from making a statement with their style.

Lawmakers and activists alike were not conservative with their attire, instead opting to maximize their calls along with what they wore.

Barong and sash

Kabataan Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago donned a hand-painted sash, dubbed the “SONAgkaiSash,” and face masks by Michael Joselo.

"I will be wearing a hand-painted advocacy sash and face masks for SONA 2020 to demonstrate the united calls and continued commitment of the youth, with and alongside the Filipino people, for safe school reopening, quality education, health, labor, human rights, democracy, and sovereignty,” Elago said in a statement.

The rest of the Makabayan bloc also wore their calls on their sleeve through hand-painted barongs and sashes.

Ready na po tayo magmartsa! Salamat sa dalawang artista ng bayan na nagdisenyo ng napakaganda at palabang barong na ito para sa #SONAgKAISA https://t.co/0B9ycTieV4 pic.twitter.com/sSXsquuZwD — Bayan Muna Rep. Ferdinand Gaite (@FerdinandGaite) July 27, 2020

ACT Teachers Representative France Castro's protest wear on SONA day calls for a safe and quality reopening of schools.#LigtasNaBalikEskwela #JunkTerrorLaw #SONAgKAISA pic.twitter.com/mfnDWmJzLm — ACT Teachers PL #JunkTerrorLaw (@ACT_Teachers) July 26, 2020

Mask ball

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas wore a hand-painted face mask designed by Melody Rodeo.

LOOK: #SONAgkaisa face mask ni Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas, may hand-painted design ukol sa panawagang kabuhayan, kalusugan at pagdepensa sa karapatang pantao. Nilikha ni women's rights activist Melody Rodeo ang disenyo. pic.twitter.com/PZYAB4vTg2 — Gabriela Women's Party (@GabrielaWomenPL) July 26, 2020

Rallyists reimagined masks and face shields as ingenious placards in order to make a stand while still abiding by strict health protocols.

Here’s just some of what the protesters brought at the SONAgKaisa protest at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus.







Back to Classic

During the opening of the second regular session of the 18th Congress on Monday, senators are seen in a “class picture” mostly in their usual classic white barongs and dresses.

SENATE 'CLASS PICTURE' IN THE TIME OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC



Senators wear face masks and face shields as they practice social distancing for their traditional class picture after the opening of the second regular session of the 18th Congress on Monday. (Photos/Sherwin Gatchalian) pic.twitter.com/8bchxxEmPa — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 27, 2020

