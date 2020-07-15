COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Flash Trainer incorporates the brand's newest innovation: a breathable, stable, resilient translucent material called FuseTech.
Photo Release
World Balance changes the way you train with lightweight shoes
(Philstar.com) - July 15, 2020 - 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Change the way you train and kickstart a healthier lifestyle with the newest lightweight trainers in town, World Balance’s Flash Trainer. 

Be it for outdoor adventures or indoor workout routines, this could be your newest “sole” partner with its function, form and features.

To be released in the third quarter of the year, Flash Trainer incorporates the brand's newest innovation: a breathable, stable, resilient translucent material called FuseTech.

The future is clear

Superior design is rooted in one belief—form follows function. With performance functionality at the core of the product design, World Balance has innovated the fundamental form of footwear with its new seamless innovation, the FuseTech.

What began as a traditional process of hand-sewn running shoes has evolved into an automated, heat pressurized system that allows most efficient use of modern materials.

This makes the Flash Trainer lightweight, breathable, and durable.

The new form

Composed of seamless, minimal construction and overlays, FuseTech is made of cutting-edge upper that goes beyond footwear aesthetics.

Following this principle, all of the shoes’ components are fused together through heat and pressure, veering away from the traditional cut-and-sew process.

The seamless and stitch-less design resulted in lightweight, breathable footwear, and creates an overall new see-through look on the shoe construction.

Merged with World Balance's existing bubble technology, this new "athleisure" or performance aesthetic has cushioning system for that extra bounce.

This footwear innovation will debut in the brand's Women's Performance line starting with the Flash Trainer.

Function and aesthetic

Instead of building a shoe by stitching panels, World Balance broke the mold to form one continuous upper that pushed the boundaries in both form and function.

This makes the whole look aesthetically pleasing while not compromising the overall performance of the shoes.

No matter your style, the Flash Trainer will fit your vibe because of its aesthetics.

Match it up with either colored or printed socks and you’re off to a brand new adventure with these shoes. Indeed, this footwear innovation marries form and function.

 

For more details, visit www.worldbalance.com.ph.

