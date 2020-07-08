COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
In the spirit of bayanihan: City of Dreams Manila COO Kevin Benning (center) and colleagues load food packs for delivery to medical frontliners.
Photos by Alex Van Hagen For power MAC Center
City of Dreams Manila donates P150M in food relief & PPE for frontliners
MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - July 8, 2020 - 12:00am

City of Dreams Manila, through its charitable arm Melco Resorts Foundation, donated P150 million in food relief and PPE for frontliners.

With the support of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (P120 million through the Office of the President, and P30 million to Parañaque), the relief items were distributed to the most vulnerable families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Paranaque, it also provided free daily shuttle service for frontliners and health workers (worth P3.2 million, in addition to donating P3 million worth of bottled water and P1 million worth of food packs for informal settlers).

This brought back smiles to their faces, including the woman behind the throne, City of Dreams Manila VP for public relations Charisse Chuidian, and PR director Romina Gervacio.

Sacks of rice were donated with the support of PAGCOR, repacked by the COD Manila team.

“These unprecedented times gave us the opportunity to do our part towards helping mitigate the economic situation in various communities, while also providing for the needs of our heroic frontliners, and supporting SMEs,” City of Dreams Manila chief operating officer Kevin Benning said.

Roll call time, palanggas. In April and May, some 42,580 meal packs were prepared for frontliners in various hospitals such as UP-PGH, Makati Medical Center and San Juan de Dios Hospital; 500 PPEs and 15,000 N95 masks and hygiene items were donated to East Avenue Medical Center; and linens and masks given to the National Center for Mental Health, to name some of the beneficiaries.

Boxes of PPEs and hygiene kits for delivery to East Avenue Medical Center
City of Dreams colleagues prepared packed meals for medical frontliners.
The COD Manila team repackaged boxes of food donations for indigent and vulnerable families.
Food packs for distribution in Paranaque City
COD Manila’s skeleton workforce prepared food packs containing rice, canned goods, noodles and water.
UP-PGH medical workers receive lunch packs from COD Manila.
Breakfast packs were also prepared for Makati Medical Center’s frontliners.

 

