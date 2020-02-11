'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown is Filipino brand's new endorser

MANILA, Philippines — From her studies to her career, and advocacies - Millie Bobby Brown continues to be a force to be reckoned with as she joins leading fashion brand Penshoppe’s group of global ambassadors.

The young star, who can next be seen in the upcoming films “Enola Holmes” and “Godzilla vs. Kong,” is the brand’s newest face for its 2020 spring/summer collection, which features pieces that - like her, are fresh, fun, and authentic.

The British actress, who is most known for playing “Eleven” in the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” and made her feature film debut in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” does not only busy herself hitting big career milestones, but also manages to balance her time with studies (being only 15 years old) and making strides doing humanitarian work as the youngest-ever United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassador. At her youth, Millie values being able to express herself and leverage her influence to empower everyone - young or old, to do the same.

“We are excited to have Millie join Penshoppe’s growing pack of global ambassadors. Her strong, authentic, yet fun personality is both expressive and empowering which perfectly resonated with our latest offering” says Golden ABC’s Vice President for Brand Management Jeff Bascon.

Penshoppe’s latest S/S collection, now available online and in stores soon, aims to refashion summer stereotypes - blurring the style line between beach-inspired easy living and the increasingly ironic urban zeitgeist. The collection features pieces such as utility pants, jumpsuits, vintage-cut jeans, gilets and vests; modular and hybrid sling bags, as well as active sandals and chunky sneakers. Nylons, seersuckers, liquid surfaces, and satins command the key fabrics of the brand’s latest offerings.