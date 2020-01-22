A match made in chocolate hills

JM Ng & Sammie Lao

JM Ng, son of Johnny and Fe Ng, wed Sammie Jo Lao, daughter of Jose and Roselyn Lao, recently at Santuario de San Antonio Parish Church in Forbes Park, Makati.

Sammie walked down the aisle in Francis Libiran.

The reception followed at the ballroom of Shangri-La The Fort, palanggas. The event was hosted by The Boys Night Out hosts Sam YG, Slick Rick and Tonittony. Jose Mari Chan and Richard Poon performed.

JM, the brilliant executive vice president for marketing and operations of DN Steel Group of Companies, and Sammie, a former ER nurse who is now a flight attendant for Philippine Airlines (PAL), first met during a party that JM hosted.

He proposed to Sammie during her birthday in Bohol. The next day, the couple took a chopper ride to the Chocolate Hills, and surprised Sammie with a romantic dinner by the beach. Après four years, the lovers said their “I do’s.”

Cheers to what love is all about, dahlings.