The new re-branding has been inspired by arts, music and fashion.
MFG/Released
Iconic French label introduces new branding for millennials, Gen Z
(Philstar.com) - December 11, 2019 - 12:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — For its silver anniversary in the Philippines, innovative French clothing brand Marithé and François Girbaud is celebrating with an up-to-date new look and a new A-game.

Inspired by arts, music, and fashion, the new sleek, young, and modern vibe of Girbaud aims to appeal not only to the nostalgia of its long-time fans but also to the hip and trendy streetstyle of millennials and GenZ-ers, all while retaining the denim-centric DNA of the brand, the label said in a statement released to Philstar.com.

“The brand has been in the Philippines for 25 years now and we would like to celebrate this milestone by introducing a new look,” said Obee Ham, Business Development Head for Retail Dynamics, Inc., the group behind the brand's Manila revival. "The brand has always been known to be innovative and we made sure that it will be carried over to this exciting new phase.”

Brand updates started rolling out this year in some of its stores in Metro Manila, including SM Megamall, SM North EDSA and SM Manila. By 2020, all stores in the Philippines will be refreshed with a cool and modern store design. It will also feature up-to-date collection every season with very wearable pieces inspired by the streetwear trend that is all the hype now among the younger market.

