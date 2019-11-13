Popcorn General Store opens flagship Philippine branch at Ayala Malls Manila Bay

MANILA, Philippines — Hong Kong's go-to place place for anyone who lives and breathes urban lifestyle and streetwear fashion is now in the Philippines.

Popcorn General Store has launched its flagship store at the 2nd level of Ayala Mall Manila Bay, Pasay City.

Shop coveted streetewear brands Supreme, ASSC, CHINATOWN Market, Rip N Dip, Wood Wood, Magic Stick, Ise, FR2, Carrots FDNMTL, BBC among many others!

Aside from top-notch brands, the multi-label streetwear luxury retail store also sells highly collectible and limited edition accessories like mobile phone cases, skateboard decks, lighters, and keychains.

Majority of the items are devoted to sought-after men’s apparel, caps, and rubber shoes.

Here are some of their merchandise on display:

For more information, follow Popcorn General Store PH on Facebook and Instagram, or visit their website at www.popcorngeneralstore.com.