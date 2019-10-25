WATCH: Vice Cosmetics’ limited-edition BT21 collection unboxed

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fans of the world’s most famous K-Pop groups are always on the lookout for merchandise that they can treasure—even make them feel closer to their idols.

BTS fans in the country just got lucky! They can own a piece or more of their idols through the cutest BT21 characters, now in limited-edition Vice Cosmetics collection!

Yes, that’s right! A Universtar collection has finally reached the Philippines thanks to the phenomenal and iconoclastic Filipino beauty brand.

BT21 is a new character IP co-created by BTS and LINE FRIENDS. The official BT21 website writes, “Rather than simply creating avatars of the physical appearance of artists, BT21 consists of eight different charming characters created by BTS members, where all of them actively participated in the whole process from drawing sketches to elaboration.”

For the limited-edition BT21 Vice collection, the brand combines its expertise in the local beauty scene with the latest K-beauty trends. The result is a 13-piece limited edition collection featuring its best-selling products in exclusive shades.

Fall for the playful and animated charms of the BT21 characters featured in Vice Cosmetics’ signature high quality and high-pigment products including:

Phenomenal Velvet Liquid Lipsticks: This multi-use hydrating formula has a soft and cloud-like finish, making it perfect for lip, eye and cheek application. Water Gel Lip & Cheek Tints: This easy to blend formula is fully buildable and gives a vibrant splash of color to the lips and cheeks for a fresh and fun everyday look. Aura Blush & Glow Duos: Each duo consists of a blush and highlighter with a soft and buttery formula for easy application. Eyeshadow Palette: This 12-pan eyeshadow palette features a soft and blendable formula that can easily take you from day to night.

Check out the complete color palette and price points for each line:

All of these exciting products are cruelty-free, paraben-free and vegan are now available at all Vice Cosmetics locations nationwide. — Video by Kat Leandicho/Erwin Cagadas