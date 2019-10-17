ALLURE
This Penshoppe photo features supermodel Bella Hadid as seen in the Filipino fashion brand's 2017 campaign.
Penshoppe/Released
Bella Hadid scientifically found to be 'world's most beautiful woman'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 17, 2019 - 8:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — American model Bella Hadid’s face has been found to have a near-perfect 94 percent match to the ancient Greeks’ Golden Ratio of Beauty, according to cosmetic surgeon Julian De Silva of the London-based Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery.

De Silva applied the “Beauty Phi” equation to faces of modern celebrities using digital facial mapping technology. Bella’s results beat other big names in Hollywood like Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Cara Delevingne.

"Bella Hadid was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection," De Silva told the media in a report published by English news site Newshub. 

"She had the highest overall reading for her chin which, with a score of 99.7 percent, is only 0.3 percent away from being the perfect shape."

Apart from having good genes, what is Bella's secrets to being the world's most beautiful woman, according to science?

In a Vogue makeup tutorial, Bella has shared some practical tips on how to look like a million bucks and feel like you’re worth every cent.

Dark circles and a pale complexion are never a match for makeup, the most beautiful women showed in a video tutorial through Vogue. But since a busy, jet-lagged Bella with no proper rest for two months straight still trumps most of us on our best days – hydrated and with complete sleep – the results will still most likely vary.

“Imperfections are still beautiful, right?” the supermodel assures in the video.

Bella’s makeup routine involves concealer, a contour stick, a highlighter, a brow pencil, a lash primer, mascara, eyeshadow, lip gloss, and a hairbrush.

1.  Make-over (makeup all over)

Bella liberally brushes lines of concealer and foundation on her t-zone, underneath her eyes, and pretty much everywhere. “See you just like wing it, you know...Just put it like everywhere,” she advises, before blending the product.

2. Defining beauty

To add further dimension to her well-proportioned face, Bella uses a little bronzer pen as a contour stick to draw two-inch diagonal lines on her cheeks. She blends the bronzer and dabs a little on her jawline. “Definition’s always good," she enthuses.

3. Highlight her’s

She then brushes highlighter all over and rubs a conservative amount under the eyes, exuding a subtle, desired “natural glow.”

4. Drawing the line

Bella’s eyebrows are definitely her own, so there’s no need to draw more.

But she does like to color them in using a brow pencil, bringing out a more pronounced shape.

5. Eye wonder

Bella also accentuates her eyelashes with lash primer and mascara.

She then applies some eyeshadow on top of her eyelids and on the corners of her eyes, opening them just enough to even out the color.

6. Lip service

The world’s most beautiful woman closes her beauty routine with just lip gloss, creating a contrast between the shade and tint of her eye area and the bright tint of her lips.

7. Not a hair out of place

After all the work is done on the face, you have to let your makeup set by brushing your hair properly and tying it back, Bella demonstrated with a bun.

