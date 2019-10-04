Belle of the ball: Holiday beauty kit essentials from Paris and beyond

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion follows no weather, so people don’t need to take a break from parading their glamorous outfits and looks this rainy season. Stop being apologetic for your beauty, flaunt it!

Last Paris Fashion Week, actress Janine Gutierrez toured Karl Lagerfeld’s Atelier, L’Oreal Paris’ iconic La Defile show, and even had a Lazada Live from the “City of Lights.”

Like Janine, go on a beautiful journey and fill one’s holiday beauty wish list with the following must-haves.

Parisian fashion house launches new scents for men, women

Rose, the signature scent, has taken a vibrant, bursting turn in this new variation. A new symphony composed around iris, the cologne is an original and has been made with citrus notes, from bergamot, to lemon and petitgrain. Photo release

Aiming for simplicity and sumptuousness, Givenchy fragrances, exclusively distributed in the Philippines by Rustan Marketing Corporation and available in Rustan’s, SM Store, Landmark and Robinsons Department Stores, cultivates its creativity with a sense of understatement in its two new scents.

A bold pink new variation and the most mischievous perfume in Live Irrésistible line, Live Irrésistible Rosy Crush for women is a concentration of sweet rosy pinks. It’s not just a color, it’s a state of mind: that of a young woman who’s full of confidence and still has all the enthusiasm and spontaneity of her childhood.

Guided by instinct, she does as she pleases and follows her heart, which beats ever faster, matching her intense joie de vivre. Feminine, spontaneous and playful, the heroine of Live Irrésistible Rosy Crush embraces positivity; her laugh is her weapon and her thirst for life enhances her beauty.

Rose, the signature scent of the Irrésistible line, has taken a vibrant, bursting turn in this new variation. This rose blends with pink and goji berries to subtly spice up the fragrance, while the patchouli-based chypre accord makes this floral bouquet very feminine. Just like its captivating heroine, Rosy Crush reveals an abundance of powerful petals for even more boldness and femininity.

Fresh and unexpected, Gentleman Givenchy Cologne is for a free spirit who has decided to follow his own rules. Masculine yet gentle, smoldering yet tender, the cologne has been designed for the man who cultivates the art of being himself and with all his spontaneity. After the Eau de Toilette and Eau de Parfum, this new olfactory interpretation embodies the Givenchy gentleman’s rebellious spirit, as well as his natural unruliness and irreverence. Determined to have all those he comes across follow in his wake, he leaves a signature trail of freedom.

A new symphony composed around iris, the cologne is an original and has been made with citrus notes, from bergamot, to lemon and petitgrain. While rosemary, another essential ingredient in colognes, boosts the liveliness of the opening notes, the cologne also has powdery notes of iris, an iconic flower that never goes out of style, to make it feel lighter and more daring. A touch of ambroxan, and enveloping velvety musks, finish off the composition.

Parisian beauty holy grail

This novel fragrance is reminiscent of a bright bouquet of floral notes, including the joyful notes of blossoming magnolia. Photo release

A skincare staple across the world, Huile Prodigieuse was created in 1991 by a busy a young mom, Aliza Jabes, who came up with the idea of a natural origin multi-use and multi-purpose dry oil capable of beautifying the face, body and hair in a single step.

Over time, this beauty secret was whispered from one friend to another, among celebrities and from mother to daughter, making it reach not only France, but also Belgium, Spain, Italy, Poland and the world, including the Philippines, where it is now exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corporation and available in Rustan’s, SM Store, Landmark and Robinsons Department Stores.

From the incandescent warm and sun of the original scent, the brand now offers a new variant, Huile Prodigieuse Florale, inspired by a breath of spring air from a field of blossoming flowers.

This fresh and sensual floral crush, which aims to make hearts “bloom,” was composed by the nose Irène Farmachidi (Technicoflor).

“I created this sister scent to offer women two olfactory signatures that they can alternate depending on their mood... The iconic scent has been stripped of its warm, sunny fragrance notes to reveal a sweet, velvety and sensual base... in a floral iteration that is equally addictive,” shared Aliza Jabes, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Nuxe Group.

This novel fragrance is reminiscent of a bright bouquet of floral notes, including the joyful notes of blossoming magnolia. This floral heart comes together with an enveloping base of white musks and zesty citrus top notes: a harmony of grapefruit blends with essences of lemon, orange and Calabrian bergamot.

Featuring orange blossom, the signature note in Huile Prodigieuse, but with a fresh take enhanced by the addition of Essence of Petitgrain, the new scent was reportedly made from “responsible” raw materials like lemon and Calabrian bergamot essential oils and orange essence from certified fair trade producers.

Like its predecessor, Florale offers benefits such as eight-hour moisturization, antioxidants, skin nourishment and repair for hair, skin and body. Likewise, it reportedly contains 96.9 percent natural ingredients combining seven botanical oils such as Tsubaki for moisture; argan for repair; macadamia for nourishment, Borage for smoothness; camellia for moisturization; hazelnut for skin protection and sweet almond for softness.

Mommy Neri on pampering Baby Miggy

Neri Naig-Miranda and baby Miggy

"Yahoooooo! Salamat, Lord, sa bagong blessing!” such was how Neri Naig-Miranda opened her message as new Babyflo endorser together with son Miggy.

According to Neri, “Sobraaaaaang paborito ko at napakabango ng Babyflo Oatmeal Bath! May colloidal oats eto to help soothe dry skin para sa active toddler. Meron din naman na para sa mga newborns and infant, ang Soap-Free Bath na mild and gentle cleanser for sensitive skin.”

Bath time is her favorite bonding time with Miggy, she said: “Minsan ginagamit ko na rin ang Oatmeal Bath, hehe! Kapag nauubusan ako at tinatamad ng kumuha sa cabinet, hehe! Super bango kase at malambot sa balat. Pramis!”

The brand’s soap-free bath helps cleanse, soothe and soften skin without bubbles, scents, parabens and other harmful chemicals and preservatives that could be harmful to baby skin.

Completing the brand’s baby care range are different cotton buds, cologne, wipes and petroleum jelly, available in Lazada, Mercury Drug and leading supermarkets nationwide.

Ticket to porcelain skin

Porcelain Founder and Managing Director Pauline Ng

Before the emergence of skin trends like glass skin and honey skin, people wanted to achieve the timeless "porcelain skin." Having smooth and blemish-free skin never goes out of style because it also connotes good health.

According to Porcelain Founder and Managing Director Pauline Ng, each person's skin is unique. Therefore, treating blemishes and other skin problems requires a customized and health-based approach. While it's easy to turn to makeup to achieve porcelain skin, it's better for long-term skin health to shift the focus to caring for the skin. Regaining foundation-free confidence starts with incorporating a customized skincare regimen that targets specific skin issues.

"No two skins are the same, which means that even if your skin is generally oily on most days and certain products work for you, there could be days when your skin is dry and flaky and the same products wouldn't have the same positive effects. We need to understand what our skin needs," Ng said.

Curated and bespoke treatment plans are at the core of Porcelain's success in Singapore. The company believes that skin woes such as acne or excess oil should be treated at the root rather than symptomatically. And achieving this goal requires designing treatments, products, and holistic, personalized skincare regimens around every single client's skin.

Since its establishment in 2009, the brand has gotten to the bottom of their clients' skin issues through craftsmanship combined with state-of-the-art equipment. All their therapists undergo a minimum of 500 hours of intensive training and examinations before being able to serve clients. Also, each equipment is acquired only after careful study and stringent testing to assess its impact on the wellbeing of clients.

"I often tell my staff that when clients come in and lie on our beds, they're implicitly placing their trust, stories, and hopes in our therapists' hands. We cannot betray that trust, and we must do all we can to help them achieve healthy skin. This conviction motivates us to develop products and treatments that are based on our clients' needs and our active feedback loop with them," Ng said.

And to complement this comprehensive in-spa approach, the brand puts a premium on every skincare product they sell and use in the spa. Every cleanser, toner, serum, moisturizer, and mask is formulated in-house and backed by years of research and development.

"One question we constantly ask is, 'Does the product deserve a space on your shelf?' This helps us streamline and continually develop or refine products and treatments to make them better, effective, and relevant to our clients. There was once I flushed a whole shipment of products down the drain — not literally, of course — because the formulation was not quite right. It was an extremely painful and expensive decision, but the right thing to do. We'd never sell something we couldn't use ourselves," she said.

The key is to achieve pH balance — a core, crucial element of the brand’s curated offerings, including their skincare line. pH is a measurement from 0 to 14 that shows whether something is acidic or alkaline. Anything below seven is acidic, making the skin prone to inflammation and bacterial infection, which manifests in enlarged pores, blackheads, and acne. And anything above is alkaline, which makes the skin susceptible to becoming dry and sensitive, resulting in premature aging and eczema, among others.

Seven is considered to be a neutral number. However, the ideal skin pH is 5.5, which is slightly acidic. In this state, the skin is said to be working to its optimum, strengthening the skin barrier to keep moisture in and germs and toxins out. Our skin’s pH balance can easily be thrown out of whack by using the wrong skincare products or eating the wrong types of food. When this happens, the skin suffers from acne, inflammation, sensitivity, and wrinkles. In other words, pH imbalance is often the underlying root of the most skincare woes.

The brand’s skincare seeks to help clients regain this balance to keep skin clear and radiant from within. It currently houses a suite of 14 products that are designed for all skin types. They are also non-comedogenic and especially suitable for humid climates like the Philippines, where the most common skin issue is congested or clogged skin, which results in blackheads, acne, and enlarged pores.

"Acne skin is our niche, and we're best known for helping clients regain balanced, clearer, and healthier skin, including those with severe acne conditions, scars and marks," she said, adding that products are available for purchase on PorcelainSkin website, and they ship to over 220 countries, including the Philippines.

Eyebrow makeup that stays for days

The brand offers a solution to keep your brows looking “fantastique” for longer. Photo release

International cosmetics brand L'Oreal Paris offers a solution to keep your brows looking “fantastique” for longer.

The new L’oreal Paris Unbelievabrow is the brand’s first ever ultra longwear gel tint that stays on for two to three days with this smudge proof, waterproof and transfer-proof formula.

Lip colors inspired by French macarons

Keeping up with every woman’s busy lifestyle, these Parisian-inspired treats aims to deliver long-lasting, ultra-matte color in seven easy-to-wear nude, pink and coral hues for every skin tone. Photo release

The French spare no expense when it comes to pleasure. From art to beauty to gastronomic delights, everything is always perfectly crafted to saturate the senses. And now, L’Oreal Paris brings a delicious spin to one of Paris’s most iconic and decadent treats – the macaron. The brand takes inspiration from the ultimate French dessert, with its new lipstick collection Les Macarons by Infallible 16HR Ultra-Matte Liquid Lipsticks. Just like the macaron that looks delicate yet packs a powerful punch, each lipstick aims to deliver intense pigmented color with every swipe. The icing on the cake? These lipsticks come in macaron scents.

Last year, the brand announced Les Chocolats. Now, the Infallible family welcomes Les Macarons with its new breathable gel formula that is arguably food-proof, crack-proof and transfer-proof. It comes in shades such as Dose of Rose, Infinite Vanilla, Mon Caramel, Praline De Paris, Guava Gush, Infinite Spice and Berry Cherie.

Matte lip tint in sunset shades

Taking inspiration from the iconic hues of Parisian skies, the Rouge Signature Parisian Sunset Matte Lip Tints are warm sunset-inspired shades that are light as tint but pigmented as matte lipstick. Photo release

Inspired by the vibrant hues of a golden Parisian sky, L’Oréal Paris’Rouge Signature series aims to bring the heat to your lips with its lightweight feel and pigmented color.

“Rouge Signature was a huge success everywhere since its launch, and we really wanted to make sure we keep delivering new shades with this amazing product. The exciting new addition to Rouge Signature features four new unique sunset-inspired shades: 128 I Decide, 129 I Lead, 130 I Amaze, 131 I Captivate, with the same award-winning formula. Each shade is luxuriously lightweight, yet with ultra-pigmented color which leaves a graceful stain. Long-lasting and provides a matte finish – which is what every girl would want to have in a lip product,” shares Maia Ang, Group Product Manager of L’Oréal Paris Makeup.

“The functionality and affordability of the Rouge Signature extension is a bang-for-your-buck as its comparable and takes inspiration from L’Oréal Paris’ sister luxury brands - Giorgio Armani’s lip magnet and YSL’s Tatouage Couture but with a completely distinct set of golden hour hues that you can use as an eyeshadow, cheek tint and lippie in one.”

The vibrant dyes and pigments are complemented by the ultra-thin film that makes it so lightweight and breathable for easy application, keeping true to the brand’s promise of making everyday luxury at arm’s reach.

All-new nudes

The lipstick line boasts of a new technology to feel creamy and lightweight. Photo release

Because makeup statements don’t always have to be bold, L’Oreal Paris drops its first all-nude matte lipstick range, the new limited-edition Free the Nudes lipstick collection by Color Riche Mattes.

Thanks to a soft touch texture, the nude lipsticks aim to say goodbye to nude ones that are too dull, chalky or shallow. Available in eight universally flattering shades, No Cliché, No Diktat, No Hesitation, No Lies, No Ban, No Rage, No Judgment and No Cry, the lipstick line boasts of a new technology to feel creamy and lightweight, due to its silky oils and line-filling spherical powders.

New K-beauty brand on the block

The masks are a good way to cap off any skincare regimen. Photo release

Since its official launch in the Philippines, AHC aims to simplify Filipino skincare regimen with its Eye Cream For Face and premium face masks. With 45 clinically proven effects, the Eye Cream For Face works to simultaneously firm, hydrate, soften, soothe, whiten and lift the skin. Touted to be first of its kind in the beauty cream category, the product uses anti-aging technology and ingredients that, while typically are intended for the eyes, are just as effective on the entire face.

The masks are also a good way to cap off any skincare regimen, as their ingredients further prevent aging while treating all skin types and skin concerns. The masks are available in four categories, namely the Natural Essential Masks, the Premium Cellulose Masks, Black Facial Ampoule Masks, and the Premium Hydra Gold Foil Mask.

During its consumer media launch held last September 19, the brand announced that these products are now exclusively available in select Watsons branches in the Philippines as well as available for order in Beauty MNL and Lazada.

Top fashion and travel vlogger Laureen Uy, Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez and model-photographer Patricia Henson attest to the brand’s effectiveness. The three celebrity influencers were among the first in the Philippines to try Eye Cream For Face, having used it consistently a month before its official launch.

Katarina used to use as many as four products to achieve the same results. Besides cutting back on her skincare steps, the brand gently treated her skin condition, as it is made of 91 percent natural ingredients. “When I started being based in Siargao, I developed milia, which is a rash that babies get. I’m obviously not a baby but for some reason I have it,” she divulged. “I was hesitant at first, but after using it, it helped diminish the milia on my face! I noticed after two weeks that the redness went away, and the bumps went down. My dermatologist told me I should continue using it. Now I apply it every morning when I wake up, before I put makeup on, after I shower, and wash my face.”

Originally developed for high-end aesthetic clinics in South Korea, the brand is a pioneering K-beauty brand renowned its luxurious yet affordable skincare line that uses premium ingredients and advanced technology. In Korea, the brand is used by “Song of Style,” fashion blogger and designer Aimee Song.

Cruelty-free collection

Vice Cosmetics' new BT21 collection. Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo

A Universtar collection has finally reached the Philippines! Vice Cosmetics, the phenomenal and iconoclastic Filipino beauty brand introduces its collection with BT21, a new character IP created by Line Friends, which is loved by the millennials worldwide. Line Friends is a global character brand which originally started from Brown & Friends, created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app Line and its 200 million active users worldwide.

Combining its expertise in the local beauty scene with the latest K-beauty trends, Vice Cosmetics created a 13-piece limited edition collection, featuring its best-selling products in exclusive shades. Fall for the playful and animated charms of the BT21 characters featured in Vice Cosmetics’ signature high quality and high-pigment products.

The Vice Cosmetics BT21 makeup collection includes the following: Four Phenomenal Velvet Liquid Lipsticks – This multi-use hydrating formula has a soft and cloud-like finish, making it perfect for lip, eye and cheek application; four Water Gel Lip & Cheek Tints – This easy to blend formula is fully buildable and gives a vibrant splash of color to the lips and cheeks for a fresh and fun everyday look; four Aura Blush & Glow Duos – Each duo consists of a blush and highlighter with a soft and buttery formula for easy application; one Eyeshadow Palette – This 12-pan eyeshadow palette features a soft and blendable formula that can easily take you from day to night.

All of these are cruelty-free, paraben-free and vegan and will be available starting October 5 at all Vice Cosmetics locations nationwide.

Angel’s choice

Angel Locsin for Avon Power Stay Lip Colour

What makes Angel Locsin stay beautiful? Among her secrets is the new matte Power Stay Lip Colour by Avon. A long-wear lipstick, the new Power Stay Lip Colour has been formulated to stay vibrant for even, long-lasting color. It stays put because it is arguably transfer-resistant with no cracking or bleeding; and stay comfortable with its patented technology that flexes with lips for comfort.

With the Power Stay’s promise of 16-hours of color and comfort, it vows to stay – from your morning caffeine to your evening workout; eliminating the need to reapply. Available in 10 shades from nudes to reds, the lipstick range can be removed using an oil-based cleanser such as Avon True Oil-Infused Micellar Water.

A lip tint for all seasons

Liza Soberano - Maybelline New York/Released

Known to dominate the lipstick scene with their wide array of cult lippies, Maybelline New York launched a new line of lip products with their Sensational Liquid Matte Lip Tint.

Let your lips take a break from the heavy, sticky, and dry feeling on the lips and let them breathe with this product from the brand. The Sensational Liquid Matte Lip Tint is the brand’s first-ever lip tint that delivers intense pigmentation with one swipe yet leaves a weightless and soft matte finish.

The secret is in the micronized powder technology which makes the formula thin enough for that light-as-air and comfy feel on the lips but thick enough to give great color payoff with a matte finish. It leaves your lips flushed with color without the heavy and drying feeling.

“At Maybelline New York, we want to make sure that we answer any Filipinas make up woes through our products,” says Kathleen Chan, Product Manager for Lips category. “The Sensational Liquid Matte Lip Tint is truly an innovation that answers most Filipinas desire to have a lightweight lipstick that give amazing color payoff without the heavy and sticky feeling that other liquid matte lipsticks deliver.”

Three-step K-beauty regimen on a shoestring

Here’s a three-step skincare routine you and your friends can try.

Being in college is the first step to being independent, which means it comes with knowing how to budget your allowance wisely. Because “clear skin is in,” finding affordable skincare products is simply a must. Before and after a stressful day, which usually comes with the daily commute, self-care is definitely a need.

Thankfully, we can get our skincare essentials without doing much damage to our wallets. Here’s a three-step skincare routine you and your friends can try from a beauty brand available in Watsons.

Step 1: Beauty Trends Volcanic Mud Facial Cleanser: This lightly-foaming, volcanic soil-infused cleanser deeply cleanses while being gentle on the skin. It controls oil, minimizes pores, and reduces blackheads, leaving the skin smooth and shine-free.

Step 2: Beauty Trends Clay Pore Toner: This alcohol-free toner penetrates deep into pores so they appear smaller and less visible. Infused with kaolin and witch hazel extract, it sweeps away dead surface skin, refines rough uneven skin tone, and controls oil for smooth, moisturized, and refreshed skin.

Step 3: Whitening Moisturizer: Tired of moisturizers that feel sticky and heavy? Try this lightly-textured moisturizer for a greaseless feel that delivers intense and deep moisture for whitened, relieved, and refreshed skin.

Bespoke hair damage repair

The brand aims to redefine what it means to care for your hair by launching an innovation that makes damage repair a more personalized experience.

If there’s one thing that concerns women most about their hair, it’s damage. For years, hair conditioners have been a saving grace when it comes to making hair soft and smooth and addressing the damage. However, some women find that there aren’t a lot of options for different hair types. In fact, some women find their current conditioners to be too heavy, thus, weighing down their hair.



Dove recognizes that just as women come in all shapes and sizes, we also come with different types of hair, requiring different levels of care and repair. Today, the brand aims to redefine what it means to care for your hair by launching an innovation that makes damage repair a more personalized experience.



Now, you can experience damage repair that is tailored to your hair needs with the brand’s new 1 Minute Conditioner range, a new line one-minute conditioners, with three custom-textured formulas designed to nourish and repair different hair types based on their level of damage.



“Damage repair has been a one-size-fits-all-experience for far too long. We want to give women products that are specifically tailored to their needs.” says Jackie Manago, Dove Hair Brand Manager. “The brand offers its most advanced technology in damage repair with the new 1 Minute Conditioner range. It comes in 3 revolutionary formats, catering to different hair types with different levels of damage.”



The new 1 Minute Conditioner range offers three distinct lines—a Foam, Milk Gel and Serum. The Serum provides rich, indulgent nourishment for coarse and thick hair suffering from constant damage like heat styling, coloring, and exposure to the environment.

The conditioning serum treatment contains Micro-Nourishing Complex to coat and instantly smoothen hair, Keratin Repair Actives that deeply penetrate to prevent hair damage from the inside and infused with serum capsules, which contain vitamin E, and nourishing oils like Argan oil, Coconut oil, Almond oil, and sunflower seed oil.

The brand also introduces Milk Gel Conditioner, a first of its kind in the country, formulated for women with fine yet damaged hair to restore hair health. It’s the in-between of the gel and the serum – providing just the right amount of conditioning for fine hair but enough potency to address the damage leading to softer and healthy-looking hair but without the weight. The glossy Milk Gel line contains a new innovative moisturizing and detangling agents for hair moisture without all of the weight found in conventional conditioners.



Finally, the Foam is for women with fine hair. Current conditioners may not be suited for women with fine hair as these can weigh hair down and cause hair to look limp and lifeless.

Care for colored hair

From frizzy or colored, to thin, dry or damaged: Tresemme offers products for every hair type. For controlling frizz and keeping colored hair from dulling out, the new Pro-color series aims to give both: locked-in smoothness and long lasting vibrant color.

The series comes in two variants: Color Radiance with jojoba oil for two times longer-lasting color; and Blonde Brilliance with purple formula and jojoba oil to preserve blonde shades.

Aiming to make women flawless

The brand’s latest video showed that all women can be flawless, even when everyday life can get challenging.

Flawlessly U recently launched the “Not A Princess Still” campaign in XX XX, Makati City. The venue was transformed into a live gallery that evoke thoughts and emotions regarding the more common perception of beauty, before leading up to the introduction of the brand’s new campaign and its accompanying video.

The brand’s latest video showed that all women can be flawless, even when everyday life can get challenging. Real women who embody the campaign’s message were also featured and present during the event, helping show that hardworking women are all truly among us, each and every day.

“Everyday life can get very demanding, making it a struggle to get up and conquer the day ahead. There is profound beauty in seeing a woman stand her ground and work hard to power through these challenges,” said Rachelle Layda, Marketing Manager.

“We believe that the beauty of everyday hardworking women should be recognized and celebrated - no matter what they do, they can still be flawless,” she added.

Just like the women being honored, the brand also features equally hardworking beauty products. Best known for its multiple benefits – whitening, smoothening and moisturizing, the brand comes in different product formats for face and body in Papaya + Calamansi, Green Papaya + Calamansi, and Kojic + Glutathione variants. The products are also easy on the pocket and are available in major supermarkets and sari-sari stores.

Motivated by the colors of Malibu

Malibu-inspired eyeshadow and highlighter palette. Photo release

Australian beauty brand BYS recently introduced its Malibu Collection. Chief among the items in this collection is the Malibu Eyeshadow Palette, an all-in-one eyeshadow palette with 12 shades. It offers a range of texture and rich color, as well as blendability. Even more looks can be unlocked with the new Malibu On-The-Go Face and Eye Palette, a complete compact with a highlighter, bronzer, and six eyeshadows.

For handy makeup sets, there is the Malibu Edition-Keepsake Brush Set in Tin and the Limited Edition-Makeup Brush and Blender Kit. For volumizing mascara needs, the Malibu Mascara has a dynamic wave brush that separates, coats, and curls each lash. The Blush and Bronze, meanwhile, features two shades that blend warmth and color for a natural glow. Lastly, the Highlighter in Santa Monica gives three shades of illuminating powder highlighter for any skin tone.