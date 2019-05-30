In photos: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 top 10 Best in National Costume

MANILA, Philippines — Warriors and princesses, "diwatas" (fairies) and "hacienderas," and virgins and generals were among the cultural references depicted at the Binibining Pilipinas 2019 national costume competition.

Held at the Kia New Frontier Theater on May 29, Wednesday night, the spectacular show not only displayed the beauty of the 40 candidates, but also the ingenuity of Filipino designers.

The pre-pageant activity has no bearing on the preliminary scores of the candidates, with the winners to be announced on coronation night on June 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. executive committee members Stella Marquez Araneta, Raymond Villanueva and Conchitina Sevilla-Bernardo selected the Top 10 Best in National Costumes. The public will then choose the winner in an online poll at bbpilipinas.com.



Here are the fantastic creations that made it to the top 10:

Laguna: Binibini 14 Leren Mae Bautista

Designers: Renee Magtibay Salud/Chico Estiva



This Christian tradition-meets-Muslim culture ensemble is the perfect collaborative design between the Old Guard (Salud) and the avant-garde (Estiva).

In sparkling gold and electric pink, the butterfly-sleeved cape drapes over a columnar sheath dress in Inaul, a traditional Maguindanao weave. A Baculo crown and sceptre of burnt gold stones and crystals complete the royal look.

Pasig: Binibini 13 Maria Andrea Abesamis

Designer: Amir Sali



Sali was inspired by the “Dream Weavers of the Sulu Archipelago,” the Yakans, for the costume design: the Seputangan, the intricate headwrap and waistband that women wear, and the "bajdu" (top) and "sawal" (trousers), which both Yakan men and women wear for their comfortability, functionality and equality status.

Negros Occidental: Binibini 38 Vickie Marie Rushton

Designer: Jomar Peralta

Peralta’s abaca ode to the “diwata” of Philippine mythology is also an homage to the artistic tradition of "pukpok" or brass/tinsmith.

Masbate: Binibini 18 Hannah Arnold, Masbate

Designer: Benj Leguiab IV



Benj went to the Cordilleras for the Igorot woven fabric costume with the "banga" as a focal point. Hannah’s traditional dance highlighted prayer symbols as well as the snakeskin and mountain tattoo patterns on the costume have been blessed by the legendary tattoo artist Apo Whang Od.

Palawan: Binibini 27 Samantha Bernardo

Designer: Patrick Isorena



Isorena transformed Samantha into the elusive Ibong Adarna while paying tribute to the Palaw’an culture. The costume is made of thousands of individually hand-painted feathers, wooden beads, crystals and bells, all drenched in gold to signify strength and power.

Bacolod: Binibini 29 Cassandra Chan

Designer: Tony de Ramos



De Ramos made a modern terno with an heirloom fan of ostrich feathers that reflects the heydays of Bacolod’s flourishing sugar industry. He created a Bacolena in tulle, organza, baroque and crystal embellishments, with flowers over Lesage embroideries.

Cebu City: Binibini 25 Samantha Lo

Designer: Edwin Uy



Uy made a heavily embellished, intricately beaded costume inspired by a Tausug princess. The long nails Samantha brandishes are eye-catching elements of the ethnic dance known as “Pangalay.”

Puerto Princesa: Binibini 33 Jessarie Dumaguing

Designer: Jobel Claus Policarpio Silvestre



Silvestre calls his creation Tandikan, whch depicts the Palawan peacock pheasant, a cultural fixture for the province’s indigenous peoples that also appears in the city seal of Puerto Princesa. With hand-painted details using eco-friendly paint and embedded with semi-precious stones, the costume creates awareness for the preservation of the exotic bird.

Maguindanao: Binibini 30 Resham Saeed

Designer: Ryan Jude Mariano Castillo



Castillo creates a costume fit for a Maguindanaoan princess and a queen of the LGBTQ community. He used Inaul as well as colorful materials to spread a powerful message of equality, diversity and acceptance.

Pampanga: Binibini 26 Emma Tiglao

Designer: Rich Sabinian



Sabinian’s Filipiniana tells the amazing story of “Fe Esperanza Caridad” – Fe, faith in God, depicted in the headpiece of brass metal used to make crowns of saints; Esperanza, hope, white “solihiya” knitted fabric paying tribute to international Kapampangan furniture makers; and Caridad, charity, a true labor of love from the resident basket weavers of the BJMP Angeles District Jail Male Dorm who weaved the gown’s fabric.