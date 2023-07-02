^

Business

Tan Caktiong donates UST innovation center

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
July 2, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas (UST) has completed and inaugurated an innovation center named after its donor Jollibee Foods Corp. founder Tony Tan Caktiong.

The UST-Tony Tan Caktiong Innovation Center is located at UST’s 40-hectare campus in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna.

“This state-of-the-art innovation center in the midst of the UST community is intended to champion innovation and entrepreneurship with its end in mind to benefit not only the university, but also the country and society as a whole,” Tan Caktiong said.

Tan Caktiong graduated from UST in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He also received a Doctorate in Business Administration, honoris causa, from UST in 2018.

In his message, Tan Caktiong said he has always been passionate about innovation and continuous learning.

The Jollibee founder and chairman steered the fast-food chain from a single-brand company into one of the world’s largest restaurant companies with 16 brands operating over 6,500 stores across 34 countries.

“I am very thrilled of how this center perfectly aligns with my ardent belief in the incessant thirst for continuous learning and dreaming big, all the more so as the pace of change in the world is increasingly becoming more rapid,” he said.

The center will have laboratories, workshops, and workspaces to support a wide range of research and innovation activities.

UST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BSP sees fifth straight month of lower inflation

BSP sees fifth straight month of lower inflation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Inflation likely cooled for the fifth straight month in June due to lower prices of meat and fruits as well as cheaper liquefied...
Business
fbtw
Inflation eases sharply in bankrupt Sri Lanka

Inflation eases sharply in bankrupt Sri Lanka

8 hours ago
Sri Lanka's inflation eased to 12% in June, official data showed Saturday, the lowest figures since the island nation...
Business
fbtw
Marcos backs national innovation agenda to boost economic growth

Marcos backs national innovation agenda to boost economic growth

12 hours ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., as the chairperson of the National Innovation Council, has given his full support...
Business
fbtw
US warns firms over new Chinese 'counter-espionage' law

US warns firms over new Chinese 'counter-espionage' law

16 hours ago
US intelligence warned companies operating in China Friday over the impact of Beijing's new counter-espionage law coming into...
Business
fbtw

Ripple effect

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Friends ask me why I seldom drive my car.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Tan Caktiong donates UST innovation center

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
The University of Santo Tomas has completed and inaugurated an innovation center named after its donor Jollibee Foods Corp. founder Tony Tan Caktiong.
Business
fbtw

Cleanfuel opens new Laguna station

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Cleanfuel has strengthened its presence in South Luzon with a new station in Laguna.
Business
fbtw

Hamilo Coast unveils family-friendly homes

2 hours ago
Costa Del Hamilo Inc., a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings, has unveiled its newest offering – an exclusive family-friendly residential enclave at the Pico De Loro leisure estate in Hamilo Coast, a masterplanned...
Business
fbtw
World Bank OKs $600 million financing for rural development in Philippine

World Bank OKs $600 million financing for rural development in Philippine

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The World Bank has approved a $600 million rural development project aimed at further increasing market access and incomes...
Business
fbtw
Stocks pull back, end week in red

Stocks pull back, end week in red

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Stocks pulled back yesterday to cap a volatile week in the red as investor sentiment remains tempered.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with