How Happy Ongpauco-Tiu made it on her own outside of parents’ Barrio Fiesta

MANILA, Philippines — SM Aura recently reopened its food court Food on Four, with celebrity chef and restaurateur Happy Ongpauco-Tiu launching her first ever Le Chon Prime food venture as one of the new dining options in the newly revamped food court.

In Food on Four, Ongpauco-Tiu’s Le Chon Prime sits alongside other big names such as Deli by Chef Chele, Kevin Ong Patisserie and Delimondo Café. She also runs the fine dining Filipino restaurant Tsokolateria that has a branch in SM Aura.

Apart from Le Chon Prime, Ongpauco-Tiu recently opened the new upscale Filipino dessert bar Dear Happy in Boracay.

“Imagine Sapin-Sapin in Mochi or instead of the usual Mais Con Hielo, it’s Maja Blanca con Hielo. I have Bingsu Buko Pandan, I mean, happy take on the Filipino dessert. I opened one in Boracay but I plan to expand it in Manila also,” Happy shared in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

Happy owns the Happy Concept Group, which also has under its helm the restaurants Pamana, Tsokolateria, Bento Box, I Love Backyard BBQ, The Orinal Hawaiian BBQ, World Topps, Happy Platters, catering and private dining, The Boutique Bed & Breakfast, and the upscale entertaining line Happy Home.

Although Happy is known to be actress Heart Evangelista’s cousin and the daughter of Barrio Fiesta group of restaurants owners Rod Ongpauco and Liberty Ilagan, Happy said in her profile on Happy Concept Group’s website that she persevered to achieve success independently.

“When I was growing up, I would be found playing at any of these Filipino restaurants - Barrio Fiesta, Bakahan at Manukan, Singing Cooks and Waiters Atbp., and Isdaan - which my parents, Rod Ongpauco and Liberty Ilagan, happened to own. These concept restaurants eventually became my workplace,” she began.

“At seven, I was billing out customers, and during summer I worked various jobs at any one of them. I learned the ropes of running a restaurant this way, and it was how I prepared to become a restaurateur like my parents, although my management style was not exactly like theirs.”

Though she studied to become a chef at the Culinary Institute of America, she did not want to limit her business involvement to food preparation.

Even if it would be easier for Happy to just wait to inherit her family’s restaurants, she moved out to carve her own niche.

“I wanted to be hands-on with the business, and make my own mark in the industry where my family had been playing prominently,” she said.

She even did not ask her parents for a capital to start her business.

“My parents supported my decision to strike out on my own. To start the first World Topps branch on Timog Avenue, Quezon City in 2000, with no cash at hand, I took the leap of faith by maxing out my credit card to pay for my investment and thank God I got my ROI (return of investment) within a year.”

Through the years, she also opened Hawaiian BBQ, Pamana, Tsokolateria, I love Backyard BBQ Grill. Presently, her restaurants have a total of 14 branches all over the country. Apart from these, the celebrity chef also operates Happy Carts or food carts that match the theme of any party; and also has investments in The Boutique Bed & Breakfast, a boutique hotel in Tagaytay City, as well as in the home service slimming clinic Slim at Home.

“Last 2018, we launched Mom Made where we manufacture ready to cook frozen dishes that are free of preservatives especially made for busy moms like me who always look for healthy, yummy yet easy to cook dishes for our children,” she shared.

“It’s my recipe, so I cook everything, I train my chefs, I taste everything. So no diet. Diet is not an option for me,” Happy confided during the interview with Philstar.com.

Even her businesses’ looks, branding and interiors were all conceived by Happy, in collaboration with interior designers who bring her visions into life. According to her, she always want her ventures to have happy colors, while still looking modern and upscale.

Despite her busy schedule, Happy makes sure to always have time for family.

“I have four boys, that’s my exercise. I run after them!” she quipped.

Like Heart, Happy has also been known in the society circuit to be fashionable. When Philstar.com asked Happy if she has also considered adding fashion into her company’s portfolio, she said, “I just love to dress up. But no, no.”

For those who also want to make it in the food business on their own, Happy gave this advice: “I guess, it’s just really hard work. Hard work is the most important ingredient in anything. So if you put your heart into and if you work hard, you will be successful as well.”

In time for Women’s Month, she also encouraged fellow women to not be scared to pave their own path.

“For the women out there, we are as good as the men. So do not fear! As long as you’re passionate about it and you work hard, you’re going to accomplish it for sure!”

