Lifestyle Business

Georgina Wilson to fellow 'mompreneurs': Learn to delegate, be efficient

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 6, 2023 | 12:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Model-entrepreneur Georgina Wilson has managed to look crisp and stylish even amid a busy schedule trying to be a mother to her children and an executive at a growing lifestyle brand. 

It's not an easy task as one needs a good head between her shoulders and a right attitude, said Georgina. 

The model is known to be part of "It Girls," a group of friends that include actresses Anne Curtis and Solenn Heussaff and fashion maven Liz Uy.

Together with her friends, they have built Sunnies Studios in 2013, first offering posh and chic sunglasses. These days, they have several branches in the metro and other regions. It has also expanded and ventured into makeup, Sunnies Face, and a modern cafe, Sunnies Cafe. 

Georgina is the co-founder of Sunnies Face and Sunnies Studios, where she also serves as the current brand director. Her Sunnies brand marks its 10th anniversary this year.

"So proud to see our company has survived. The most important thing for me is the way we took care of our people. We stuck to our company values even in the hard times. It was a lot of hard work but also just doing the right thing," said Georgina in an exclusive sitdown interview organized by Promil and Wyeth Philippines Inc. for Philstar.com's Lifestyle and Entertainment show "Slam Book."

The model-entrepreneur said it has been a balancing act for her because she is a mom, first and foremost, to her three children. As a mother, Georgina said it’s enlightening to learn how important nurturing the kid’s gifted brain is in raising a gifted kid. “With so many factors affecting our lives and health, we as parents need to be more proactive in learning these things,” she said. Wilson added that joining parenting groups and reading articles on raising kids, taking educational classes, as well as supplementing her kid’s diet with Promil have helped her and her kids.   

She admitted that she cannot be the one to do all the tasks by herself, thus it is important to be able to delegate and manage her time efficiently.

Waking up early, she said, is a must. 

"Be efficient with your time. Learn how to delegate if you have the opportunity to delegate," she stressed. 

And just because work can be overwhelming most of the times, it is important to listen to one's body because it is an important aspect in fulfilling her multiple roles. 

"Have a cut off time because work can really go 24/7. Know your priorities. It's extremely difficult to balance. And my heart goes out to all moms working a lot. Sometimes nga, working is the easier choice e kasi youre not 24/7 with kids e. Its just really tough in general but know your priorities and be efficient," she advised. — Produced by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; Photo, video by Philstar.com/Anj Andaya

RELATED: Raising smart kids amid pandemic: Georgina Wilson gives tips

GEORGINA WILSON

SLAM BOOK

SUNNIES STUDIOS
