Supporting the youth: BingoPlus Foundation holds feeding and gift-giving drive for Pasig school children

December 7, 2022
Supporting the youth: BingoPlus Foundation holds feeding and gift-giving drive for Pasig school children
The program couldn’t have come at a better time, as schools are bridging the learning gap suffered by the students during the pandemic.
MANILA, Philippines — BingoPlus Foundation recently held a feeding and gift-giving program for the students of Caniogan Elementary School in Pasig City, reflecting the Foundation’s continuing commitment to supporting the youth. 

About 150 Grade 1 students attended the half-day event led by the Foundation, LRWC Volunteers and the teachers of the school.

The program started with nutrition-themed, prized-based games, followed by an informative presentation on nutrition which then culminated in the feeding program proper, which the Foundation sponsored.

During the feeding program, games continued to engage the young students as well as a story-telling of "Ang Alamat ng Ampalaya" by one of the teachers of the school.

The program then proceeded to the main event—the distribution of food packs to each of the 150 first-grade students of the school; placed in reusable eco-bags, the packs contained notebooks, milk, malt drinks and biscuit packs.

According to Caniogan Elementary School Principal Dennis Alex, the program headed by the Foundation couldn’t have come at a better time, as schools are bridging the learning gap suffered by the students during the pandemic.

“Malaki ang pasasalamat natin sa Foundation kasi akma sa ating recovery plan ng ating paaralan. Nagagawa nating mapagpatuloy ang pagaaral at interaksyon ng mga bata na, nang dahil sa dalawang taon ng pandemya, ay talagang naapektuhan,” Alex said.

Next undertakings

Although founded in 2017 as Leisure & Resorts World Foundation, BingoPlus Foundation is reviving its efforts and goals—aspiring for major undertakings next year that will reflect its mandate to address and remedy problems across four aspects—health, environment, education and social.

The Foundation’s president, Christine Gabrieles, said that with the organization achieving several successes this year, is set to do bigger things next year.

“Our success at Caniogan Elementary school proves that we can we can do more for others. Our team is hard at work in improving our framework where we can address more problems from other sectors through building more partnerships. We are just starting to plant our roots, and we are still beginning to understand what could be our niches moving forward. We’re grateful because we have a stronger team and a very supportive leadership behind the Foundation,” Gabrieles said.

