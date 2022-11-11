Pia Wurtzbach highest-paid Filipino on Instagram â€” study

Pia Wurtzbach highest-paid Filipino on Instagram — study

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach is the highest-paid individual on Instagram in the Philippines, according to a recent study.

Chicago-based online lender NetCredit.com created an algorithm to to find the highest earners on Instagram from every country.

From a list of each country's most-followed personalities, NetCredit.com used figures from British engagement company Hopper HQ's "Instagram Rich List 2022" to estimate fee-per-ads of each individual, then counted the number of sponsored posts in 2021 multiplied by the estimated ad fees.

The data showed that Pia earned nearly $3.67 million (P213 million) from Instagram ads in 2021, the second-highest in Southeast Asia behind BLACKPINK's Lisa from Thailand who earned $8.76 million (P508 million).

Overall, the highest-paid earner on Instagram is football star Cristiano Ronaldo who earned $85.2 million (P4.95 billion) in 2021 from ads. His rival Lionel Messi was close behind him in second, with $71.96 million (P4.18 billion) earned the same year.

Related: 'I did it!': Pia Wurtzbach finishes New York marathon

Fellow footballers dominated in Europe such as France's Paul Pogba, Germany's Toni Kroos, Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, the Netherlands' Virgil Van Dijk, Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Croatia's Ivan Rakitic.

Other athletes in the European data were mixed martial artist Conor McGregor from Ireland, Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas from Finland, and tennis players Roger Federer (Switzerland), Novak Djokovic (Serbia), and Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece).

Outside of sports, Dua Lipa was the United Kingdom's highest earner with $13 million (P755 million) while strongman and "Game of Thrones" actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson from Iceland earned $1.37 million (P79.6 million).

In the United States, it was television host Ellen DeGeneres earning $33.73 million (P1.96 billion) as she commands $750,000 (P4.35 million) per sponsored ad, though just trailing her are singer-actress Beyonce and comedian Kevin Hart.

Other big names include South Korean musician Jisoo with $18.9 million (P1.09 billion), Canadian singer Justin Bieber with $4.43 (P257 million), Israeli actress Gal Gadot with $3.49 million (P202 million), and Australian actor Chris Hemsworth with $2.73 (P158 million).

RELATED: Pia Wurtzbach recalls humble beginnings in Binibini