At SM City Pampanga you can personalize your Crocs!

To celebrate the reopening of the store, Pampanga-based content creators Prince Adrian Dagdag, Aica Dominic, Dainelle Jisha de Leon, Francesca Gueco, Lance Tan, Jam Ponce and Fiona Manliclic visited the retail space to experience the fun activities that the concept store has to offer.

MANILA, Philippines — With their newly renovated global concept store in SM City Pampanga, Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) continues to spark the trend of personalization and expressing yourself through comfortable footwear and trendy Jibbitz™ charms!

Located at Unit 135 at the Ground Level of the mall, #CrocsIsHere with over 80 styles of footwear to choose from and over 400 Jibbitz™ to personalize your pair of Crocs. The Jibbitz™ experience bar invites you to #ComeAsYouAre and showcase your unique personality. Wear your true self in comfort and style, come rain or shine!

Our special guests had a great time expressing their unique selves at the Jibbitz™ bar. Of course, they made sure to take cool snapshots of their personalized Crocs footwear!

Available pairs include the best-selling iconic Classic Clog, Classic Crocs Sandals, Classic Platform Clog, Classic Animal Remix, the ??SmileyWorld® and the Literide™ 360.

Whether you want to feel like it’s summer all year round or you want to add some fun to your rainy day, #CrocsIsHere to make every experience memorable with their comfortable fit, wearability and stylish designs.

Check out the pair that suits your personality and visit Crocs in SM City Pampanga or visit the official Crocs website today!