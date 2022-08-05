^

Lifestyle Business

At SM City Pampanga you can personalize your Crocs!

Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 11:22am
At SM City Pampanga you can personalize your Crocs!
To celebrate the reopening of the store, Pampanga-based content creators Prince Adrian Dagdag, Aica Dominic, Dainelle Jisha de Leon, Francesca Gueco, Lance Tan, Jam Ponce and Fiona Manliclic visited the retail space to experience the fun activities that the concept store has to offer.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — With their newly renovated global concept store in SM City Pampanga, Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) continues to spark the trend of personalization and expressing yourself through comfortable footwear and trendy Jibbitz™ charms!

Located at Unit 135 at the Ground Level of the mall, #CrocsIsHere with over 80 styles of footwear to choose from and over 400 Jibbitz™ to personalize your pair of Crocs. The Jibbitz™ experience bar invites you to #ComeAsYouAre and showcase your unique personality. Wear your true self in comfort and style, come rain or shine!

To celebrate the reopening of the store, Pampanga-based content creators Prince Adrian Dagdag, Aica Dominic, Dainelle Jisha de Leon, Francesca Gueco, Lance Tan, Jam Ponce and Fiona Manliclic visited the retail space to experience the fun activities that the concept store has to offer, from the exciting Claw Machine to the Instagrammable in-store displays and interiors.

#ComeasYouAre at Crocs SM City Pampanga, check out the latest styles and have fun with Jibbitz™ charms.
Photo Release

Our special guests had a great time expressing their unique selves at the Jibbitz™ bar. Of course, they made sure to take cool snapshots of their personalized Crocs footwear!

Available pairs include the best-selling iconic Classic Clog, Classic Crocs Sandals, Classic Platform Clog, Classic Animal Remix, the ??SmileyWorld® and  the Literide™ 360.

Whether you want to feel like it’s summer all year round or you want to add some fun to your rainy day, #CrocsIsHere to make every experience memorable with their comfortable fit, wearability and stylish designs.

Opening ceremony with the VIPs: (from left) Rochelle Kate Pangilinan, leasing manager, SM City Pampanga, Charmaine Bacani, assistant mall manager at SM City Pampanga, Aaron Montenegro, mall manager at SM City Pampanga, Honorio Pascual, assistant vice president at Crocs PH, Anna Lisette Velasco, leasing manager at SM City Pampanga, Marian Bibit, senior merchandise manager at Crocs PH and Renielyn Rochelle Cervantes, public relations manager for SM Public Relations.
Photo Release

 

Check out the pair that suits your personality and visit  Crocs in SM City Pampanga or visit the official Crocs website today!

CROCS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Puregold makes grocery shopping more sustainable
Sponsored
3 hours ago

Puregold makes grocery shopping more sustainable

3 hours ago
Puregold customers have been making more sustainable choices with the growing usage of eco bags, resulting in a decline of...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Crocs introduces new styles, silhouettes that bring the heat this season
7 days ago

Crocs introduces new styles, silhouettes that bring the heat this season

7 days ago
Go on outdoor adventures & get wild with your style
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
'What we learned': Filipino teens on running a sari-sari store for the first time
Exclusive
9 days ago

'What we learned': Filipino teens on running a sari-sari store for the first time

By Ethan Qua,Ethan Qua,Zachary Lee,Zachary Lee | 9 days ago
In 2021, Ethan Qua (a 17-year-old high school junior from St. Ignatius in San Francisco, California) and Zachary Lee (a 16-...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Rakuten Viber turns business ideas of budding Pinoy entrepreneurs into a reality
14 days ago

Rakuten Viber turns business ideas of budding Pinoy entrepreneurs into a reality

14 days ago
Select Filipino entrepreneurs vying for a chance to realize their business dreams came to a head last July 14 at the Pinoy...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Resorts World Manila rebrands to Newport World Resorts
14 days ago

Resorts World Manila rebrands to Newport World Resorts

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
Resorts World Manila in Parañaque City has officially rebranded its name to Newport World Resorts effective July 20,...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Get the things you need now with Security Bank and Mastercard&rsquo;s Pay Later
Sponsored
July 20, 2022 - 11:30am

Get the things you need now with Security Bank and Mastercard’s Pay Later

July 20, 2022 - 11:30am
Pay Later allows easy monthly installments so shoppers don’t have to worry about heavy one-time payments for purchases...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with