Get the things you need now with Security Bank and Mastercardâ€™s Pay Later

Get the things you need now with Security Bank and Mastercard’s Pay Later

Pay Later allows easy monthly installments so shoppers don’t have to worry about heavy one-time payments for purchases made on their credit cards.

MANILA, Philippines — For consumers, convenience is a big deciding factor when making a purchase. While they are often on the hunt for good deals such as 0% installment promos, if the purchase requires time and effort, they may lose interest.

In the new normal, making purchases from home has become the new norm. From home improvement to the latest laptops and headphones, Mastercard’s Pay Later option, offered by Security Bank, helps make purchases more convenient and even lighter.

With consumer demand for flexible payment options growing in the country, the Philippines is the first among five Southeast Asian markets to offer the Pay Later installment option. The service is available through various merchants, across a wide range of categories, including retail and healthcare.

Security Bank cardholders simply just have to look for the Pay Later logo at the store and inform the cashier that they want to avail of the option before completing the transaction. This feature provides a seamless payment experience—there’s no need to sign-up for anything if your favorite merchant offers the service.

There’s also no need to wait for those exciting promos. Pay Later offers monthly installments with 0% interest, and also provides flexibility by letting you choose your payment terms of up to 12 months. This means no longer holding off the benefits of the items you want and the experiences that come with them.

Security Bank cardholders can now enjoy Pay Later using their credit cards nationwide.

Check out the participating merchants here and learn how to get your hands on a Security Bank Mastercard to enjoy shopping and getting what’s next on your list.