^

Lifestyle Business

Get the things you need now with Security Bank and Mastercard’s Pay Later

Philstar.com
July 20, 2022 | 11:30am
Get the things you need now with Security Bank and Mastercardâ€™s Pay Later
Pay Later allows easy monthly installments so shoppers don’t have to worry about heavy one-time payments for purchases made on their credit cards.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — For consumers, convenience is a big deciding factor when making a purchase. While they are often on the hunt for good deals such as 0% installment promos, if the purchase requires time and effort, they may lose interest.

In the new normal, making purchases from home has become the new norm. From home improvement to the latest laptops and headphones, Mastercard’s Pay Later option, offered by Security Bank, helps make purchases more convenient and even lighter.

With consumer demand for flexible payment options growing in the country, the Philippines is the first among five Southeast Asian markets to offer the Pay Later installment option. The service is available through various merchants, across a wide range of categories, including retail and healthcare. 

Pay Later allows easy monthly installments so shoppers don’t have to worry about heavy one-time payments for purchases made on their credit cards.

Security Bank cardholders simply just have to look for the Pay Later logo at the store and inform the cashier that they want to avail of the option before completing the transaction. This feature provides a seamless payment experience—there’s no need to sign-up for anything if your favorite merchant offers the service.

There’s also no need to wait for those exciting promos. Pay Later offers monthly installments with 0% interest, and also provides flexibility by letting you choose your payment terms of up to 12 months. This means no longer holding off the benefits of the items you want and the experiences that come with them.

Security Bank cardholders can now enjoy Pay Later using their credit cards nationwide.

 

Check out the participating merchants here and learn how to get your hands on a Security Bank Mastercard to enjoy shopping and getting what’s next on your list.

SECURITY BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Maybank Philippines committed to help you fulfill what matters #ForYou
Sponsored
2 days ago

Maybank Philippines committed to help you fulfill what matters #ForYou

2 days ago
In the Philippines, Maybank has more than 60 branches and over 90 ATMs nationwide complemented by their Maybank2U PH app and...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Rising fuel prices? 5 brands share sustainability practices to save money, energy
8 days ago

Rising fuel prices? 5 brands share sustainability practices to save money, energy

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
Here are some best practices from these companies that individuals can adopt in their daily life — as a means of...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
WATCH: Shaina Magdayao puts up 'pandemic-friendly' fashion business
Exclusive
8 days ago

WATCH: Shaina Magdayao puts up 'pandemic-friendly' fashion business

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
Shaina Magdayao's "OC" tendency has paid off for the actress.
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Meet moto-taxi 'kuyas' who will help you &lsquo;Move It&rsquo; around Metro Manila
Sponsored
July 4, 2022 - 9:35am

Meet moto-taxi 'kuyas' who will help you ‘Move It’ around Metro Manila

July 4, 2022 - 9:35am
Meet the Kuyas of Move It, the legit Filipino-owned habal service on the road.
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
New LTO branch opens in Estancia Mall
June 30, 2022 - 2:25pm

New LTO branch opens in Estancia Mall

June 30, 2022 - 2:25pm
Estancia Mall welcomes a new Land Transportation Office located at the 4th floor East Wing.
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Solenn Heussaff joins Security Bank family
Sponsored
June 27, 2022 - 5:45pm

Solenn Heussaff joins Security Bank family

June 27, 2022 - 5:45pm
This year, Solenn joins Erwan as Security Bank's newest brand ambassador. With Solenn taking on more roles, including businesswoman,...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with