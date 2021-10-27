Coca-Cola is Kenny Rogers Roastersâ€™ new beverage partner in Philippines

Coca-Cola is Kenny Rogers Roasters’ new beverage partner in Philippines

Kenny Rogers Roasters Philippines and Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. officially launched their partnership last October 21. Present are (from left) Cherry Du, national key accounts director of Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc.; Daniel Garcia, modern trade director of Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc.; Richard Schlasberg, VP for Commercial of Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc.; Frederick Siy, president and owner of Epicurean Partners Exchange Inc.; Norman Raquel, chief finance officer of Kenny Rogers Roasters Philippines; and Marissa San Diego, operations director of Kenny Rogers Roasters Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Kenny Rogers Roasters—one of the country’s largest restaurant chains—has partnered with Coca-Cola, the leading beverage company in the country, to deliver perfect dining pairings to Filipinos across the Philippines.

After more than a decade, the two powerhouse brands reunited for diners to enjoy their favorite Kenny Rogers Roasters meals with their favorite Coca-Cola products.

Kenny Rogers Roasters’ unique recipes for rotisserie-roasted chicken, complemented by a rich variety of hot and cold side dishes and beloved corn muffins, are now paired with much-loved Coca-Cola products.

The partnership supports the restaurant chain’s commitment to innovating their product offerings and continuous service excellence to its guests, as it shares with Coca-Cola Philippines the same passion for bringing people together through its portfolio.

“At the heart of everything we do at Kenny Rogers Roasters is the goal of strengthening relationships through good and awesome food made with love. For more than 25 years, day in and day out, we’ve been serving our guests with deliciously healthy meals. Through our partnership with Coca-Cola, we see ourselves elevating the dining experience of our guests with the perfect match of our food and ice-cold Coca-Cola products,” Frederick Siy, president and owner of Epicurean Partners Exchange Inc., said.

Established in the US in 1991, the famous food-service brand brought its roasted chicken to the Philippines in 1995 and quickly became popular among Filipino diners.

On top of serving quality dishes, Kenny Rogers restaurants’ cozy and homey ambiance sealed the chain’s status as one of the top-tier restaurants in the country. Through the years, it has also established a reputation for innovation through creative roast chicken flavors.

Kenny Rogers Roasters, with its 100 branches across the country, and its beverage partner Coca-Cola also share the business philosophy that innovation is an important driver of business growth.

As a total beverage company, Coca-Cola has a range of product offerings to meet the needs of a wider variety of customers, from carbonated soft drinks to water, tea and juices.

“We are proud to be starting this journey once again with Kenny Rogers Roasters. We have a lot of things in common: our passion for producing great products, for bringing people together, and for helping create awesome moments for our customers. We are excited to reach more Filipinos through this partnership,” Cherry Flores-Du, national key accounts director of Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, said.

Coca-Cola Philippines is committed to work collaboratively with Kenny Rogers Roasters and help boost the restaurant’s business through creative solutions that will bring happiness to every customer. With the renewed partnership, patrons of the restaurant chain and the beverage giant alike will find themselves treated to the best of what the two brands have to offer, on a single table.

To know more about this partnership and its exciting promos, visit Kenny Rogers Roasters Philippines’ Facebook page.