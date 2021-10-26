



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Lifestyle Business

                        
PLDT Home subscribers get exciting rewards when they pay bills via PayMaya

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 26, 2021 | 1:30pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
PLDT Home subscribers get exciting rewards when they pay bills via PayMaya
From October to December, new and existing PLDT Home customers can earn cashback vouchers when they pay their bills directly through the PayMaya app. 
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Home subscribers are up for a more rewarding and convenient experience with PayMaya. From October to December, new and existing PLDT Home customers can earn cashback vouchers when they pay their bills directly through the PayMaya app. 



“We want to make it easier and more rewarding for our customers to pay their broadband bills. With the pandemic, digital payments are the way to go because you can do them from the safety and convenience of your home. That’s why we are working closely with PayMaya to encourage more of our PLDT Home customers to shift to digital payments," Patrick Tang, vice president and head of PLDT Home Customer Management, said.   



"Broadband is ‘life,’ especially during this time when many of us are staying safe at home. We are happy to provide PLDT Home subscribers with convenience plus rewards through the most reliable e-wallet app," Pepe Torres, chief marketing officer for PayMaya, said.



Save up while paying bills



PLDT Home subscribers can save up and get rewarded by paying their bills through the PayMaya app.   



Users who pay their PLDT Home bills for the first time will earn P100 cashback voucher and P50 cashback on subsequent payments done through the app.



Here’s how you pay for a PLDT Home bill in the PayMaya app:



    
	
  1. Log in to your PayMaya account.
    
	 
    2. 
	
  2. Tap “Bills” in the home screen.
    
	 
    3. 
	
  3. Select the Telecoms biller category and choose PLDT Home.
    
	 
    4. 
	
  4. Enter your PLDT Home account details (e.g. account number) and the amount to be paid.
    
	 
    5. 
	
  5. Review your payment details, then click “Pay.”  
    6. 




Qualified PayMaya users will receive their cashback voucher any time after their valid payment transaction to up to 14 business days after the promo period.



 



To know more about the PLDT Home bills payment PayMaya promo, visit www.pldthome.com.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      PAYMAYA
                                                      PLDT
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT Home subscribers get exciting rewards when they pay bills via PayMaya
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
PLDT Home subscribers get exciting rewards when they pay bills via PayMaya


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
PLDT Home subscribers can save up and get rewarded by paying their bills through the PayMaya app.   

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Payoneer: The world's go-to partner for digital commerce everywhere
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Payoneer: The world's go-to partner for digital commerce everywhere


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Company VP & SEA regional head Miguel Warren talks about the gig economy in the PH and how the company plays a key role in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Axie Infinity scholarships in the Philippines in high demand
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Axie Infinity scholarships in the Philippines in high demand


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Axie Infinity is aiming to revolutionize the gaming industry by decentralizing ownership from gaming companies and enabling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reality bites: Marvin Agustin shares food business experience, tips during pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Reality bites: Marvin Agustin shares food business experience, tips during pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
With entertainment venues still largely closed, showbiz work is limited, and so Marvin is among those stars pivoting into...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              Anyone can sell! Here&rsquo;s why you should start your dream business on Lazada
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
Anyone can sell! Here’s why you should start your dream business on Lazada


                              
                              

                              

                                 
11 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Lifestyle Business

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nestl&eacute; Philippines relaunches iconic brands Carnation and Milkmaid
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
Nestlé Philippines relaunches iconic brands Carnation and Milkmaid


                              

                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
Nestlé Philippines is strengthening its commitment to providing high-quality, tasty and nutritious products to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with