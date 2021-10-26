PLDT Home subscribers get exciting rewards when they pay bills via PayMaya

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Home subscribers are up for a more rewarding and convenient experience with PayMaya. From October to December, new and existing PLDT Home customers can earn cashback vouchers when they pay their bills directly through the PayMaya app.

“We want to make it easier and more rewarding for our customers to pay their broadband bills. With the pandemic, digital payments are the way to go because you can do them from the safety and convenience of your home. That’s why we are working closely with PayMaya to encourage more of our PLDT Home customers to shift to digital payments," Patrick Tang, vice president and head of PLDT Home Customer Management, said.

"Broadband is ‘life,’ especially during this time when many of us are staying safe at home. We are happy to provide PLDT Home subscribers with convenience plus rewards through the most reliable e-wallet app," Pepe Torres, chief marketing officer for PayMaya, said.

Save up while paying bills

PLDT Home subscribers can save up and get rewarded by paying their bills through the PayMaya app.

Users who pay their PLDT Home bills for the first time will earn P100 cashback voucher and P50 cashback on subsequent payments done through the app.

Here’s how you pay for a PLDT Home bill in the PayMaya app:

Log in to your PayMaya account.

Tap “Bills” in the home screen.

Select the Telecoms biller category and choose PLDT Home.

Enter your PLDT Home account details (e.g. account number) and the amount to be paid.

Review your payment details, then click “Pay.”

Qualified PayMaya users will receive their cashback voucher any time after their valid payment transaction to up to 14 business days after the promo period.

To know more about the PLDT Home bills payment PayMaya promo, visit www.pldthome.com.