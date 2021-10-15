Nestlé Philippines relaunches iconic brands Carnation and Milkmaid

These brands have a deep and rich history not only for Nestlé Philippines but for every Filipino household, especially during special occasions.

MANILA, Philippines — In time for the celebration of its 110th-year presence in the country, Nestlé Philippines is strengthening its commitment to providing high-quality, tasty and nutritious products to Filipinos by re-launching two of its well-loved and iconic dairy culinary brands, Nestlé Carnation and Nestlé Milkmaid.

These brands have a deep and rich history not only for Nestlé Philippines but for every Filipino household, especially during special occasions.

Known as the “cooking milk,” Carnation was the first brand to introduce evaporada and condensada to make creamy, milky, affordable dairy solutions accessible to a wider set of consumers.

The all-familiar red and white can with the iconic chef’s hat has been a staple in the creation of many favorite Filipino dishes and desserts through the years.

Staying true to the promise of providing premium quality goodness, Nestlé Carnation Evap is now made with more milk (vs. previous formulation) and comes in an easy-to-open, resealable pack.

Nestle Milkmaid, on the other hand, together with the iconic milk lady, has the distinction of being the first brand sold by Nestlé Philippines when it opened in 1911 as the Nestlé and Anglo-Swiss Condensed Milk Company.

It is considered the gold standard in condensed milk as it is the only full cream, sweetened condensed milk that’s made with 100% pure cow’s milk.

“Consistent with Nestlé’s purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone today and for generations to come, we are delighted to relaunch our Carnation and Milkmaid brands that have been a big part of Nestlé Philippines’ relationship with Filipino families,” said Rosalyn Simba, business executive officer for Food and Dairy Culinary at Nestle Philippines.

“We strengthen our commitment as the Kasambuhay of Filipinos, providing high quality and nutritious products, and driving programs that make a difference in society and for the planet,” she added.

For Filipinos, Christmas days just aren’t complete without the special fruit salad or carbonara, the same way that summer always calls for the perfect treats, halo-halo and mais con yelo, all made better with Nestlé Carnation and Nestlé Milkmaid.

By November, consumers can whip up creamier, yummier dishes for their families.

For fun and easy-to-follow recipes, visit http://cookwithcarnation.ph/.