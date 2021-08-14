Send and receive joy with ML Kwarta Padala

MANILA, Philippines — These days, we have family and friends across the country and around the globe. With COVID-19 present everywhere, now more than ever, Filipinos need a reliable financial service provider that makes sending and receiving money convenient and secure to meet their family’s financial needs.

M Lhuillier continues to be the company of choice when it comes to financial services for Filipinos especially those who are unbanked and underbanked.

Committed to be the “Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipino,” M Lhuillier continues to be the bridge the gap among loved ones anytime and anywhere with its money remittance service, ML Kwarta Padala. Life is definitely made easier with the service’s efficiency and reliability.

Help a sibling graduate in college, celebrate a milestone, extend a helping hand, or fulfill your dream of owning a business—all of these can be possible with the convenience of ML Kwarta Padala.

Send money locally

With more than 3,000 M Lhuillier locations all over the Philippines, with some branches operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, sending and receiving money has never been this easy for Filipinos!

M Lhuillier has expanded this branch network with its partnership with other big networks, making this service more accessible and convenient.

Send and receive money abroad

Send and receive money to and from abroad without any hassle in any M Lhuillier branch nationwide. The receiver can claim the money in the local currency of the recipient’s country through M Lhuillier’s network of 100 partner agents overseas.

Easy procedures, convenient locations and readily available cash in all its branches make sending and receiving money thru ML Kwarta Padala a breeze.

Truly, this makes ML Kwarta Padala as one of the leading remittance service providers in the Philippines and abroad.

M Lhuillier is the Philippines’ largest and most respected non-bank financial institution, which continues to uphold its promise of being the Bridge and Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipino.

It continuously seeks better and innovative ways to serve its community by providing fast, easy and reliable financial services such as Kwarta Padala, Quick Cash Loan, Bills Payment, Insurance Plan, Money Exchange, Jewelry, ML Wallet, ML Express, ML Logistics, and Telco and online TV Loading.

