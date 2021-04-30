Ortigas Malls partners with Mayani for The Grand Bagsakan starting May

MANILA, Philippines — Ortigas Malls has always understood the importance of community. With great attention to detail, they make sure the products and services they offer are top quality, especially essentials.

Through a team up with Mayani, the Philippines' fastest-growing farm-to-table platform, Ortigas Malls brings The Grand Bagsakan to Greenhills in San Juan, and Tiendesitas and Estancia in Pasig where community members can get the best and freshest products straight from local farmers.

Commencing this May, consumers will be able to enjoy products like vegetables, cheese and dairy, meat, and homemade food products straight from farms and cooperatives.

This initiative enables Ortigas Malls to co-create a chain of positive impact, granting customers access to quality goods while giving hardworking farmers better earning opportunities.

Consumers can start placing orders as early as May 5. The cutoff will be on May 12 at 12 noon. The Grand Bagsakan event starts on May 14, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with drive-by stations in strategic locations around the malls.

This initiative will run once a month until the end of the year—June 25, July 23, August 27, September 24, October 22, November 26, and December 23.

With The Grand Bagsakan, Ortigas Malls makes mall-going more convenient and enjoyable while also supporting those who nourish us every day.

Have your goods delivered straight from the farm and order now through http://cutt.ly/BAGSAKAN.