Heart Evangelista: Meetings need to remain online when pandemic is over
Heart Evangelista
RLC/Released

Heart Evangelista: Meetings need to remain online when pandemic is over

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2021 - 5:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista believed that there are some workloads that can still remain online when the pandemic is over.

During her recent press conference as new Robinsons Land Corporation endorser, Heart said life was on the go before the pandemic but the catastrophe made her realize to enjoy life not on the fast lane.

“Before, everything was on fast-forward. It’s about work. You didn’t have the time to stop and smell the flowers. This (time), you see kids grow up, you see them every day. You see them every day before but you have more time (now),” Heart said.

“And there a lot of things na kaya naman palang gawin. I know Zoom calls are sometimes masakit when you’re just there the whole time, pero there’s some workloads na when we return to normal that can still remain on Zoom,” she added.

Heart, whose employees are living with her, said that business owners should consider the travel time of their employees because they hardly bond with their children anymore.

“You have to consider some people, they need to commute and it takes so many hours na before they get home, tulog na 'yung anak nila. And 'pag morning, tulog pa 'yung anak nila, aalis na. They hardly see their kids,” she said.

“With the pandemic, there are actually work na you can delegate or fix in a way na you still respect the person’s life na hindi tayo masyadong patayan sa trabaho type,” she added.

Robinsons Land Corporation has always built a bright future for Filipinos. As we move into 2021, Robinsons proudly introduces RLC Residences, a brand that takes to heart many Filipino’s search for comfort at home. The new brand takes property development to the next level as it promises an elevated lifestyle experience, fittingly brought to life by its
brand ambassador, luxury brand influencer, Heart Evangelista.

As an empowered brand, RLC Residences will be catering primarily to the home and property investment needs of young urban professionals and modern Filipino families, with a strong brand proposition encapsulated into its tagline "Raise, Live, Connect." In the coming months, the brand and Heart will be working on a number of collaborations to be unveiled in RLC Residences' official Facebook @RLCResidencesPH and Instagram @RLC_Residences pages.

