LIST: 4 reasons to be hopeful about the Philippines this 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Without a doubt, 2020 has definitely been a difficult year to all of us, taking its toll and dampening our spirits. But amid all the struggles, 2021 is now here to give us the chance to hope, recover and refresh.

Aside from the arrival of recently developed vaccines that would help ease the pandemic, there are several things to be hopeful about the Philippines this 2021, such as programs being initiated to shed glints of hope in the gloom and restore optimism in communities

1. Ani Para sa Suki

Farmers are one of those who are badly impacted by the pandemic and natural calamities that hit the country last year. To help the agricultural sector recover, Shell partnered with Mayani.ph to start Ani Para sa Suki, a program aimed at assisting our local farmers.

Through Ani Para sa Suki, farmers’ produce are made available online via Mayani.ph and at select Shell stores. Filipino farmers, who are our frontliners in food security, are able to sell their products at competitive prices. Thus, they are able to support the food and nutritional needs of Filipinos while supporting their own families.

Shell, through its social arm Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc has been supporting food security programs for 35 years. Programs include working with farmers with the goal of improving their productivity through different trainings on sustainable farming, agripreneurship and many more.

Through the program, the country moves forward by making Filipino households healthier with accessible supplies of fresh produce.

2. Shell LiveWIRE PH

More than ever, communities need opportunities to bounce back and recover. And this is what Shell LiveWIRE aims to provide.

It is the enterprise development program of Shell that strengthens local economies by giving innovators, start-ups and small enterprises the right push and support through the development of their entrepreneurial skills.

Recently, more than 155 local entrepreneurs from all over the country have applied to take part in this acceleration program, including groups like the SIBBAP Multipurpose Cooperative, which employs women in the production of PPE suits and face masks, and CocoHub, a group of coconut farmers which produce accessories and other products from coconut waste.

Aside from creating livelihoods for communities, this program boosts the morale of Filipino entrepreneurs by honing their crafts that will help drive the economy forward on its way to recovery.

3. NXplorers and Eco Marathon

The pandemic has emphasized the importance of science and technology to the lives of people, and Shell heeds the need of equipping younger generations with the knowledge and skills that will enable them to build a better tomorrow.

Developed by Shaping Learning for Shell, NXplorers is an innovative educational program, which aims to address the declining interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

It hosts three-day workshops that will facilitate the development of broader skills of students and teachers in hopes of creating solutions to relevant societal challenges.

Eco Marathon, meanwhile, is one of the world’s highly-anticipated student engineering competitions.

Since 1985, this competition has asked for the brightest ideas across the world by challenging students to design mobility technology that employs cleaner energy solutions.

These programs not only bring out the best in the young ones, but also envisions a modern and energy-efficient future created by the next generation of Filipino innovators.

4. National Students Art Competition

In a tumultuous time, art helps us understand the world around us and allows us to process our experiences. Even more, in a time of pandemic, many have turned to art to cope with daily isolation and stress.

The Shell National Students Art Competition (NSAC) recognizes the importance of art in our lives, that it is not a luxury, but rather a necessity to allow us to express our ideas. Through NSAC, Shell creates opportunities for young creatives and artists in different mediums to showcase their hard work and inspire many fellow Filipinos.

For over half a century since its start, Shell’s NSAC has rewarded the creativity and talent of young artisans with prizes and opportunities, and has been instrumental to the growth of thousands of artists in the country, including National Artist of the Philippines awardee Jose Joya.

Visit the 54th NSAC Virtual Gallery here to view the winning artworks.

Let’s keep moving the Philippines forward

Despite the many challenges thrown at us by 2020, we still have managed to come through. Now, 2021 is here and it dares us to hope once more.

Shell Philippines joins everyone in looking forward to a brighter year ahead. More than being a fuel company that allows Filipinos to move, Shell is committed to provide energy solutions, programs and services that contribute in building and rebuilding the nation.

With its initiatives and programs that believe in the power of Filipino ingenuity, Shell aims to keep moving the Philippines forward. Together, let’s #MakeTheFuture with Shell.

