WATCH: Globe helps Filipinos recreate the #ChristmasWeLove this holiday season

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are known to have one of the grandest (and longest) Christmas celebrations out there, complete with all kinds of traditions and merrymaking. Now that safety restrictions are still in place, however, we are definitely looking at a very different kind of celebration this year.

While it’s hard not to feel deflated in the absence of the usual Christmas buzz, maybe we can take it as an opportunity to cherish those in our lives, while also giving a bit of ourselves to people around us.

Through its newest video, Globe highlights how small acts of kindness can bring us together and help celebrate the traditions we treasure this season. Just like its commitment to helping Filipinos recreate better days, Globe is one with all of us in continuing to celebrate the #ChristmasWeLove despite uncertain times.

Globe believes that where there is kindness, there is Christmas. Strip away the shiny decorations and lights, and we see the season is really all about love and generosity. Every time we choose to be a blessing to others, whether to our loved ones or to complete strangers, we are embodying the true meaning of Christmas and sharing its magic to more people in the hopes of them paying it forward to others as well.

Part of the holiday magic lies in the traditions we cherish every year. This year, Globe makes it possible for the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) to go on, with its movies streamed through the new video-on-demand platform, Upstream, and tickets from GMovies.

Filipinos anywhere can now watch the best and brightest of local films as they do every Christmas season. Globe’s 12 Treats of Christmas also promises to recreate Christmas cheer through an array of digital holiday events and experiences such as SuperGamerFest thru Globe Prepaid Virtual Hangouts, a Christmas Concert @ Home featuring December Avenue by Globe At Home, and a Christmas edition of Globe Poppin Quiz Night.

The TM FunPasko Music Fest was also an enjoyable event, where local artists like SB19, The Juans, and Donnalyn Bartolome performed on the virtual stage to delight everyone at home!

To cap the holiday fun, special Christmas offers from various merchants await customers at the Globe Rewards app.

Use your points to redeem rewards from various merchants and even to different causes and organizations that Globe supports.

This holiday season, celebrating the #ChristmasWeLove is made possible with Globe.

