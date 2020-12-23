THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YOUNG STAR
WATCH: Globe helps Filipinos recreate the #ChristmasWeLove this holiday season
(Philstar.com) - December 23, 2020 - 3:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are known to have one of the grandest (and longest) Christmas celebrations out there, complete with all kinds of traditions and merrymaking. Now that safety restrictions are still in place, however, we are definitely looking at a very different kind of celebration this year.

While it’s hard not to feel deflated in the absence of the usual Christmas buzz, maybe we can take it as an opportunity to cherish those in our lives, while also giving a bit of ourselves to people around us. 

Through its newest video, Globe highlights how small acts of kindness can bring us together and help celebrate the traditions we treasure this season. Just like its commitment to helping Filipinos recreate better days, Globe is one with all of us in continuing to celebrate the #ChristmasWeLove despite uncertain times.

Globe believes that where there is kindness, there is Christmas. Strip away the shiny decorations and lights, and we see the season is really all about love and generosity. Every time we choose to be a blessing to others, whether to our loved ones or to complete strangers, we are embodying the true meaning of Christmas and sharing its magic to more people in the hopes of them paying it forward to others as well.

Part of the holiday magic lies in the traditions we cherish every year.  This year, Globe makes it possible for the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) to go on, with its movies streamed through the new video-on-demand platform, Upstream, and tickets from GMovies. 

Filipinos anywhere can now watch the best and brightest of local films as they do every Christmas season.  Globe’s 12 Treats of Christmas also promises to recreate Christmas cheer through an array of digital holiday events and experiences such as SuperGamerFest thru Globe Prepaid Virtual Hangouts, a Christmas Concert @ Home featuring December Avenue by Globe At Home, and a Christmas edition of Globe Poppin Quiz Night.

The TM FunPasko Music Fest was also an enjoyable event, where local artists like SB19, The Juans, and Donnalyn Bartolome performed on the virtual stage to delight everyone at home!

To cap the holiday fun, special Christmas offers from various merchants await customers at the Globe Rewards app.

Use your points to redeem rewards from [merchants] and even to different causes and organizations that Globe supports.

This holiday season, celebrating the #ChristmasWeLove is made possible with Globe.

 

To know more about this story, visit globe.com.ph/christmas.

GLOBE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 hours ago
PLDT Home gives subscribers the gift of meaningful connections with Holideals
2 hours ago
PLDT Home Holideals features big discounts and exclusive offers which are perfect home upgrades in this new normal.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
6 hours ago
Recreate the holidays right at home best with Globe At Home Unli Plans
6 hours ago
For your home connectivity needs this Christmas, Globe At Home Unli Plans can give you FAST UNLI FIBER home internet connection...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Sponsored
23 hours ago
'Malasakit' and Filipino pride come together in Mega Global’s record-breaking Christmas Tree
23 hours ago
The towering Mega Christmas tree stands 5.906 meters high and is made up of 70,638 Mega Sardines cans.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Sponsored
23 hours ago
3 reasons why Paskong Pinoy is simply the best
By Gerald Dizon | 23 hours ago
Here's why Paskong Pinoy is one of the best in the world.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
1 day ago
Globe Virtual Hangouts brings live performances this holiday season with GoJAM
1 day ago
This holiday season, amp up the Christmas spirit and delight in music with Globe Virtual Hangouts, the newest platform for...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
1 day ago
Bikeshare in Metro Manila: An accessible, affordable transportation system we need
By Julia Nebrija | 1 day ago
The push to move people, not vehicles, in the Philippines received renewed momentum during the pandemic. The need was always...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with