Landmark is now on MetroMart

MANILA, Philippines — The global health crisis might have altered our lifestyles and adjusted even the simplest of our day-to-day routines, but online platforms have been rapidly innovating to improve the quality of life during these unusual times.

One key platform is MetroMart, the leading online grocery delivery service in the Philippines that offers 2-hour grocery delivery for almost 60,000 products in Metro Manila, Cebu, Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna.

Reaching everyday customers

MetroMart has entered into an exclusive partnership with one of the supermarket pioneers, Landmark. This tandem opens up an avenue to improve the reach of everyday consumers to Landmark’s vast array of grocery items (including meat and produce), which are all delivered to your home with a few clicks on the MetroMart mobile app.

MetroMart is assisting Landmark’s digitization efforts and their bid to capture the rising number of stay-at-home-shoppers.

“MetroMart is very honored to be partnering with a reputable retail brand like Landmark and bringing the Landmark shopping experience closer to home, especially during the government quarantine. As we continue to form partnerships with retail brands that are eager to tap the fast-growing digital consumer, we are building trust with our customers by bringing them familiar stores they already know and love,” shared Stefano Fazzini, chief executive officer and cofounder of MetroMart.

“We are expanding rapidly across the Philippines to offer a tech-driven solution to grocery shopping to the majority of Filipinos. The pandemic might have disrupted retail shopping as we know it, but we are here to fully support retailers and consumers alike. Technology is driving convenience but, during the pandemic, it has also become a key driver for personal safety. By delivering groceries to consumers, we are offering safety and time so people can focus more on important matters like family and work” shared Christian Fazzini, chief technology officer and cofounder of MetroMart.

Together with MetroMart, Landmark’s four operational supermarkets located at Ayala Center in Makati, Trinoma in Quezon City, Festival Alabang in Muntinlupa, and the Ayala Malls Solenad in Nuvali, Laguna can now be accessed at the tap of a finger, exclusively for MetroMart users.

Your very own Personal Shopper

“MetroMart offers a personalized and unique online grocery shopping experience for every customer. For every grocery order, we allocate a trained Personal Shopper that will shop for your groceries among 60,000 products and includes fresh produce, and have it delivered to you by a dedicated rider within two hours of ordering,” Stefano Fazzini added.

MetroMart’s dedicated Personal Shoppers have been specifically trained when it comes to selecting quality meat, fish, fruits and vegetables. They also communicate with customers to recommend replacement options in case items are out of stock at the supermarket. This way, you can leave all the shopping to MetroMart and have all your groceries delivered straight to your door without the need to spend hours waiting in line or putting yourself at risk of catching COVID-19.

Enjoy P100 off for a minimum spend of Php 2500 when you shop in Landmark through the MetroMart app, for one-time use per customer, valid until the end of April 2021 by typing in the code HELLOLM.

For more information, visit the https://www.metromart.com/ or download the app for Android and iOS to start shopping now.