Udenna Foundation, partners mobilize 'Caravan of Care' in Montalban
2,000 packed meals composed of rice, chicken adobo, and vegetables were distributed during the caravan.
Photo Release
Udenna Foundation, partners mobilize 'Caravan of Care' in Montalban
(Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 10:00am

RIZAL, Philippines —  More than 2,000 evacuees in three evacuation centers in Kasiglahan Village, Barangay San Jose, Montalban, Rizal were provided a healthy Sunday lunch through the joint effort of the men and women of the Philippine Air Force Civil-Military Operations Group and  520th Air Base Wing, represented by Col. Roy Lopez, Head of Civil Military Operations of the Philippine Air Force; and Udenna Foundation in coordination with the Montalban Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office represented by Liza Gamandre.

The “Tulong sa Kababayan, Tulong sa Montalban” of the Udenna Foundation’s continuing CommUnity Care program was mobilized as a result of the urgent need to provide evacuees affected by Typhoon Ulysses with healthier relief meal options in order to get their strengths and immunity up, especially amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Ever since the start of the pandemic, Udenna Foundation has been at the forefront of harnessing the collective resources of the Udenna Group under the CommUnity Care umbrella program to provide essential assistance to our countrymen during the pandemic. This food caravan of care is testament to Udenna’s commitment to be of service to the Filipino especially in troubled times,” said Cherylyn C. Uy, executive director of Udenna Foundation.  

For the caravan, about 2,000 packed meals composed of rice, chicken adobo, and vegetables were made possible through the joint efforts of Wendy’s, Conti’s, Wendy’s, Phoenix and Phoenix Super LPG, DITO CME, and WorkLink. In addition, Phoenix Super LPG provided LPG cylinders and stove sets to help in the setting up of emergency field kitchens in evacuation centers through the efforts of Ton Villanueva, general manager of Phoenix LPG, and Ernest Loquinario, head of Network Development.  

UCARE or CommUnity Care is a program of Udenna Foundation that aims to find synergies across the different companies under UDENNA to feed, protect, and transport the community.
Photo Release

“I am very much encouraged and my heart is full as a result of the service mindset of the men and women of Udenna. If not for Wendy’s, Conti’s, Phoenix Super LPG, DITO CME, and WorkLink, and of course our unsung heroes from the Foundation, this effort will not have been possible,” Uy added.  

Udenna Foundation has committed to continue working and coordinating with various public and private organizations to forge collaborations in order to move forward in relief operations focusing on Typhoon Ulysses hardest-hit areas.

“I believe I speak for everyone in the Udenna Group when I say that all of us have been very much encouraged by the results of our various collective efforts during the height of the quarantine, that when Typhoon Ulysses hit and when the reports of how our fellow Filipinos were suffering came in, we, with the help of the Foundation, wasted no time to organize this first of a series of relief efforts,” shared Donald Lim, chief innovation officer of Udenna and chief operating office of DITO CME.

UCARE or CommUnity Care is a program of Udenna Foundation that aims to find synergies across the different companies under UDENNA to feed, protect, and transport the community.

